House Speakership: Groups reverse self, endorse Kalu

Coalition of Northern Patriotic Front, South West Professionals, Coalition of Arewa Youth Groups has rescinded its earlier stand on not endorsing the current spokesman of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, for the speakership contest of the 10th assembly.

In a twist of event, the group said they were misled and have discovered that they information that they had premised their objection on was false therefore have now decided to fully support Kalu. The groups, comprising the Northern Patriotic Front, South – West Professionals and Coalition of Arewa Youths Development, made the refuttal at a news conference in Abuja on Friday. Speaking on behalf of the group, Mr Ali Abacha, Chairman, NPF dismissed the alleged betrayal of APC in Abia by Kalu as false and misleading to Nigerians, noting that the smear campaign against Kalu was designed to give a false impression of him to the leadership of APC, given his chances in the Speakership race for the 10th House of Representatives.

He said: “If Benjamin Kalu truly sold the party in the South-East, he would probably not be the only surviving House of Reps member from APC in the entire Abia State with eight Federal Constituencies. His victory is a testament of his hard work to project his party in his state and region. ‘‘If Benjamin Kalu truly sold the party out in the south-east, as been alleged, how come he was the only one whose office was attacked with over 100 bullets destroying properties with so many lives put at risk in the incident? “How come he was the only member whose life was threatened by hired assassins who were sent to silence him for projecting the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu? If these allegations by his traducers are to be taken seriously, how come he was the only one who campaigned publicly for his party APC in Abia State, also being one of the leaders to join in receiving the presidential candidate of the party during his visit to his state.