House Speakership: Tinubu remains neutral in selection process

As the race for who eventually replaces Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker of the House of Representatives intensifies, feelers from the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s camp, indicate that the former Lagos State governor has vowed to remain neutral in the selection process of the National Assembly leadership. New Telegraph gathered from a highly placed official from the Tinubu’s camp that the President-elect’s position is premised on the fact that he believes in democracy, hence his insistence on remaining neutral. According to the official:

“The President-elect, His Excellency (Bola Tinubu) has always believed in the tenets of democracy and rule of law and will not in any way involve himself in who be- comes what. “Right now, he is focused as ever to hit the ground running as the President-elect. He doesn’t want any distraction and wouldn’t entertain any. “However, he is disposed to constructive and principled counsels that would further deepen his aspiration to lead Nigeria to the next level.”

However, impeccable resources also informed this newspaper yesterday that the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors are to meet in Abuja today. Though the agenda for the meeting was not immediately ascertained by this newspaper as at the time of filling in this report, credible sources, however, said the meeting is to further harmonise the party’s plans ahead of the emergence of the National Assembly’s leadership for the 10th Assembly.

The source said: “As it is now, the APC governors are meeting today to fine-tune the various issues and developments affecting our great party as well as other issues of national concern. I can tell you that our party is ever united.” Meanwhile, Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahaman Abdulrazak, yesterday insisted that the North-central will go for a consensus candidate based on experience for the emergence of the Speaker. He said this is because the region believes that whoever emerges has the requisite ex- perience to lead the Lower Chamber and the overall in- terest of the region. Abdulrazak disclosed this when the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, paid him a courtesy visit, at the Kwara Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja. While insisting that APC was yet to take any decision on which region would produce the new National Assembly leadership, Abdulrazak said the North Central remains a strong contender for the leader- ship of the National Assembly. He said: “We in the North Central had resolved long before now that whatever we are qualified to go for, we shall go it.

That was the resolution under the Niger State governor and that was the reason the Kogi governor fought to be president. “For now, the party has not taken any position and even the President elect has remained neutral and maintained that neutrality till this moment. “By the grace of the Al- mighty Allah, the APC governors will meet tomorrow (today) and possibly open discussions on it. For now, every- thing and everywhere is fluid and it is good you are coming out.

“For us in the north-central, we shall meet shortly and ensure we get a consensus candidate and that person must be an experienced hand with the required calmness and pedigree. That will be our beacon and I have no doubt about your experience.”

