House wife dies after three days in solitary confinement

Residents of Mariri, a suburb of Kano metropolis were bewildered when police recovered the decomposing corpse of a middleaged woman locked up in a room by her husband as punishment for alleged misbehavior. Police sources confirmed that the woman died three days after her husband confined her to the room.

This brings to four the number of such illegal imprisonment of victims by own relatives in recent times in Kano. Government and security agencies have expressed concern over this bizzare dimension in the ancient commercial city.

Police authorities have, however, vowed to use the techniques of Community Policing to uncover more of such dastard incidents which many have condemned, describing it as not only “jungle justice,” but man’s inhumanity to man.

It was learnt that the woman must have died as a result of pains and trauma she was allegedly subjected to during the three-day punishment under solitary confinement.

Spokesman of Kano state Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna confirmed the incident, saying investigation is ongoing to unravel the remote and immediate causes of the ugly incident.

Police have already deposited the decomposing corpse in a mogue. It could be recalled that last Wednesday, police in Kano rescued yet another 55-year-old man, held hostage by his relatives for 30 years, against his wish.

The man was subjected to solitary confinement for 30 years because he showed signs of insanity. Also, last Monday, Police arrested Binta Sulaiman, for her alleged involvement in the illegal imprisonment of her step son, Ibrahim Lawan (40) for 15 years.

Binta and her husband,Lawan Sheka, who is now at large, allegedly conspired and locked up Ibrahim inside a adilapidated building at the age of 25, as punishment for bad behaviour. Meanwhile, operatives of the Police Command on Friday rescued Umar Ubale, a six-year-old boy his father locked up in a room.

The boy, an orphan left under the care of his stepmother since he lost his mother couple of years ago, was rescued at Panshekara, Hayin Fulani. Umar Ubale was allegedly locked up by his father to check what he called “manifestation of deviant traits.”

The rescue operation was aided by a Human Right Group headed by Comrade Haruna Ayagi who assisted the police with intelligence on the rights violations in the city. Comrade Haruna Ayagi, who spoke with journalists over the development described the situation as “embarrassingly touching.

“We were alerted by a good Samaritan, and upon completion of our Investigations, we informed the security agents to do the needful,” he said.

Comrade Ayagi further explained that the boy was subjected to forms of dehumanization while in captivity, adding “we uncovered a boy with a decaying scull arising from injury inflicted on him by his father.” Comrade Ayagi disclosed that from their findings, the stepmother is complicit in the tragic drama of man’s inhumanity to man.

The Human Rights activist also noted that the boy had beentaken to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital for medical attention. In his reaction, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, while confirming the story, said the boy’s father, Mallam Ubale has been taken into custody, while the stepmother is at large.

