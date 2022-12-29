House winner in Glo Festival of Joy emerges in Lagos

A new winner of the Glo Festival of Joy grand prize, three-bedroom apartment, has emerged in Lagos. The winner was drawn on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Gloworld shop in Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos. Present at the event were regulatory authorities, the media and several Glo subscribers. According to Globacom, the three-bedroom house would soon be presented to the lucky and loyal subscriber at a ceremony.

