House winner in Glo Festival of Joy emerges in Lagos

A new winner of the Glo Festival of Joy grand prize, three-bedroom apartment, has emerged in Lagos. The winner was drawn on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Gloworld shop in Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos. Present at the event were regulatory authorities, the media and several Glo subscribers. According to Globacom, the three-bedroom house would soon be presented to the lucky and loyal subscriber at a ceremony.
Related Articles
‘Banks must rebuild capital for post-COVID-19 recovery’
Citing lessons learnt during the 2008/2009 global financial crisis, leading management consulting firm, McKinsey & Company, has said that banks globally have no choice but to rebuild their capital if they are to effectively support post- COVID-19 economic recovery. The firm stated this in an article obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend. It noted […]
‘Create enabling environment to attract more tech investment’
The CEO of Epina Technologies Ltd., Prof. Eguakhide Oaikhinan, has urged Nigerian government and regulatory bodies to create an enabling environment for investors in the technology sector in Nigeria in 2023. According to the tech expert, government must focus on how to make the country attractive to the investors both foreign and local ones to […]
Experts: International tourism to rebound Q421
Following the impact of coronavirus on the tourism sector, UNWTO’s experts have predicted that international tourism will rebound in the latter half of this year. What awaits on the other end of this static period is a more prudent traveler in a far more evolved travel ecosystem, the panel said. Based on this projection, Jiten […]
