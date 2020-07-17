Metro & Crime

Houses, farmlands submerged as flood ravages Niger community

After hours of downpour, a community, Lapan Gwari, in the Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State, has been submerged by flood. The magnitude of the rain, which started on Wednesday all through Thursday morning, was so devastating that it destroyed some houses, farmlands and fish ponds in the community. Some of the victims appealed to the government to come to their aid as they did not have anywhere else to go. The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, expressed worry over the present situation of the victims. The SSG said the government was deeply concerned over the unfortunate incident.

He said: “The state government commiserates with the people of Lapan Gwari and Bosso Local Government over the sad incident that ravaged many farmlands, fish ponds and houses in the community.” The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had warned of possible floods in riverine areas of the state.

