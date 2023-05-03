Housewarming: Regina Chukwu Pens Note Of Appreciation To Friends

Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu has sent words of appreciation following her grand housewarming party.

The movie star who made a covenant with God prior to her housewarming party has finally hosted her friends, families and colleagues on Monday, April 1st to celebrate with her.

Regina who was overwhelmed by the massive turnout, penned a note of appreciation to all her guests.

Expressing gratitude to God, Big Gina describes the event as lit, as she thanks her guests for the massive turn up stating she had mad fun with them.

She also appreciated her family, friends, and team behind the event.

“Yesterday was littttyyyyyyy

“Thank you so much to all the amazing guests, chai y’all surprised me, and all I can say is thank you, Lord.

“It was done the Big Gina way only.

“I had mad fun.

“Thanks to my family and friends. Thanks my event planner”.