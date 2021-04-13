Housewife attempts suicide over infidelity

Doctors are battling to save the life of a 37-yearold housewife who attempted to kill herself after her husband caught her chatting with her boyfriend on WhatsApp at Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The woman, Agnes (surname withheld), was said to have met the man on Facebook and they exchanged phone contacts.

The incident occurred on April 3, about 5pm at Romola Avenue, Gberigbe, Ikorodu. Immediately the husband, Ayomide (surname withheld), caught her chatting with her boyfriend, Peter (surname withheld), a member of Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), she denied having anything to do with him.

But when Ayomide checked Agnes’ phone, he discovered the conversations they both had been exchanging in the past.

A resident of the area told our correspondent on the phone that immediately the woman knew her husband had caught her, she ran inside their kitchen and picked up a substance suspected to be poison and drank it.

The resident said after taking the substance, a few minutes later, foam started coming out of her mouth.

According to the resident, the husband who saw her how Agnes was writhing in pain, rushed her to the General Hospital at Ijede where the doctors were battling to save her life.

He said: “It was an unfortunate incident. The couple just moved to the street. I don’t know why women should not be faithful to their partners for once.

The distraught husband was crying like a baby when he discovered that his wife was seeing another man. I was also told the concubine also followed the woman to the hospital to properly check on her but he was arrested by the police.

“Two days after the incident, some family members of the woman have been coming to beg the husband to forgive her and accept her back, because the husband threatened to divorce her so that she could have time for her man friend.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said Ayomide’s wife was having an affair with Peter and when he confronted her about the amorous relationship she attempted to commit suicide.

Adejobi said policemen from Ijede Division moved quickly to the hospital where she was rushed to and took the picture of the woman on the hospital bed where was receiving treatment.

The PPRO added that the alleged concubine, who was loitering in the hospital, was arrested by the police.

He said: “The woman is recuperating at the hospital and investigation is ongoing, while the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, advises couples to always resolve their differences amicably without resulting in taking one’s life.”

