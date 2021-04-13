Metro & Crime

Housewife attempts suicide over infidelity

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Doctors are battling to save the life of a 37-yearold housewife who attempted to kill herself after her husband caught her chatting with her boyfriend on WhatsApp at Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

 

The woman, Agnes (surname withheld), was said to have met the man on Facebook and they exchanged phone contacts.

 

The incident occurred on April 3, about 5pm at Romola Avenue, Gberigbe, Ikorodu. Immediately the husband, Ayomide (surname withheld), caught her chatting with her boyfriend, Peter (surname withheld), a member of Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), she denied having anything to do with him.

 

But when Ayomide checked Agnes’ phone, he discovered the conversations they both had been exchanging in the past.

 

A resident of the area told our correspondent on the phone that immediately the woman knew her husband had caught her, she ran inside their kitchen and picked up a substance suspected to be poison and drank it.

 

The resident said after taking the substance, a few minutes later, foam started coming out of her mouth.

 

According to the resident, the husband who saw her how Agnes was writhing in pain, rushed her to the General Hospital at Ijede where the doctors were battling to save her life.

 

 

He said: “It was an unfortunate incident. The couple just moved to the street. I don’t know why women should not be faithful to their partners for once.

The distraught husband was crying like a baby when he discovered that his wife was seeing another man. I was also told the concubine also followed the woman to the hospital to properly check on her but he was arrested by the police.

 

“Two days after the incident, some family members of the woman have been coming to beg the husband to forgive her and accept her back, because the husband threatened to divorce her so that she could have time for her man friend.”

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said Ayomide’s wife was having an affair with Peter and when he confronted her about the amorous relationship she attempted to commit suicide.

 

Adejobi said policemen from Ijede Division moved quickly to the hospital where she was rushed to and took the picture of the woman on the hospital bed where was receiving treatment.

 

The PPRO added that the alleged concubine, who was loitering in the hospital, was arrested by the police.

 

He said: “The woman is recuperating at the hospital and investigation is ongoing, while the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, advises couples to always resolve their differences amicably without resulting in taking one’s life.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Isa Funtua buried in Abuja

Posted on Author Our Reporters

OBJ, Lawal, Kalu, Tinubu, others mourn The remains of businessman and former Chairman, Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, was yesterday laid to rest in Abuja, amidst tributes. Funtua died on Monday night after he suffered a sudden heart attack while undergoing routine medical check up. The septuagenarian was buried at […]
Metro & Crime

Bayelsa: CP inaugurates special squad to mop-up illegal firearms

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

The Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police Mike Okoli at the weekend sought the collaboration of vigilant groups to curb crime in the state. This was consequent upon the directive of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu to State Commissioners of Police to initiate appropriate actions to identify, isolate, disarm, arrest and prosecute any individual(s) […]
Metro & Crime

Robbed bank: Policeman, civilian injured as dynamite explodes in Oyo community

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Following the armed robbery attack on a bank in Okeho Town in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State, a policeman and a civilian were again on Thursday injured at the scene when another explosion took place. The State Police Commissioner, Mr Joe Enwonwu, had gone to make an assessment of the scene where three […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica