Housewife bathes husband with hot water

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 43-year-old housewife, Bisola Awodele, for allegedly pouring hot water on her husband, Peter Phillips.

 

The mother of five reportedly accused the husband of excessive drinking of alcohol while abandoning the welfare of the family.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday.

 

The PPRO said the suspect was delivered of a baby about eight months ago, but she allegedly killed and secretly buried the baby out of frustration. Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a report by the husband at the Ota Divisional Police Headquarters, Ogun State.

 

He said the victim ran into the police station with a first degree burns all over his body and reported that there was an altercation between him and his wife who accused him of always getting drunk.

 

Phillips told the police that during an argument with Bisola, she picked up a pot containing hot water and poured it on him. Following the report, Oyeyemi said the Area Commander of the Division, ACP Muhideen Obe, quickly directed the operatives to effect the arrest of the woman.

 

He said: “On interrogation, the suspect explained to the police how her husband is fund of coming home drunk always without contributing anything to the welfare of her and the children.

