Kyari
Housewife, community at war over detention of husband, son by IRT

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA Comment(0)

A petition by a housewife, Mrs. Rose Okoro, to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) and former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu over the unlawful detention of her husband, Mr. Sunday Okoro, by the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), may have triggered fresh troubles for the embattled ACP Abba Kyari.

 

Mrs Okoro said her 14 year old son was arrested and handcuffed along with his father and were both paraded by the Kyari led IRT like common criminals, over alleged case of threat to life in Sapele, Delta state.

 

But a community based group, the Oromu ro ‘Okpe has raised a counter petition to the AGF and the new IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, and urged them to ignore Mrs Okoro, that her detained husband is an alleged hired killer.

 

The group maintained that her petition was baseless and an attempt to  thwart the fruitful efforts of security operatives to uncover her husband’s heinous crimes.

The Coordinator of the group, Comrade Akpojeme Dennis, supported by one Comrade Dave Ochuko said Mrs Okoro plotted to hide under the cloak of Abba Kyari’s predicament to curry undue sympathy and obstruct detectives from carrying out their lawful duty and the law court from dispensing justice on the matter.

 

He said, “We will not accept any attempt to make this town (Sapele) unsafe. Mr Sunday Okoro popularly known as ‘G-1’, is a known criminal that has a history of terrorising this town.

 

That is why we are saying we will not accept any attempt to blackmail the police or arm twist the court.”

 

The said Okoro was arrested following a complaint by one Mr. Sunny Nwankego at Sapele on September 9, 2020. His lawyer had struggled to get him bailed, but to no avail on alleged instructions of the team leader, Abba Kyari.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

