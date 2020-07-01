Housewife cuts off husband’s organ in Taraba

Ben Adaji, Jalingo

Tella, a village in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State was thrown into confusion on Wednesday morning when a 32-year-old housewife, Halima Umar cut off her husband’s organ with a razor blade.

The younger brother to the victim, Shagari Umar told New Telegraph that his brother, Aliyu Umar was sleeping in the same room with his first wife, Halima when she woke up at about 2 am and severed his penis.

According to Shagari, the wife was said to have drugged Umar with sleeping tablets before they went to bed which allowed her commit the crime without any resistance from her husband.

The younger brother to the victim further narrated that Halima was the first wife of his brother, adding that there had been serious misunderstanding between Halima and her husband since he took a second wife about three years ago.

“Halima had continued to engage my brother and his new wife in strife since their marriage ” he said.

The victim, Umar was rushed from Tella, which is about 105 kilometers away, to the Federal Medical Centre in the state capital, Jalingo for medical attention.

Shagari further confirmed that his brother has been referred from FMC, Jalingo to the Federal Medical Centre Gombe in Gombe State.

It was gathered that Halima was promptly arrested in the village and transferred to the Police Divisional Headquarters in Mutum-Biyu, Gassol Local Government.

As at the time of filing this report, the health status of Umar was unknown.

