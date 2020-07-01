Metro & Crime

Housewife cuts off husband’s organ in Taraba

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ben Adaji, Jalingo

Tella, a village in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State was thrown into confusion on Wednesday morning when a 32-year-old housewife, Halima Umar cut off her husband’s organ with a razor blade.
The younger brother to the victim, Shagari Umar told New Telegraph that his brother, Aliyu Umar was sleeping in the same room with his first wife, Halima when she woke up at about 2 am and severed his penis.
According to Shagari, the wife was said to have drugged Umar with sleeping tablets before they went to bed which allowed her commit the crime without any resistance from her husband.
The younger brother to the victim further narrated that Halima was the first wife of his brother, adding that there had been serious misunderstanding between Halima and her husband since he took a second wife about three years ago.
“Halima had continued to engage my brother and his new wife in strife since their marriage ” he said.
The victim, Umar was rushed from Tella, which is about 105 kilometers away, to the  Federal Medical Centre in the state capital, Jalingo for medical attention.
Shagari further confirmed that his brother has been referred from FMC, Jalingo to the Federal Medical Centre Gombe in Gombe State.
It was gathered that Halima was promptly arrested in the village and transferred to the Police Divisional Headquarters in Mutum-Biyu, Gassol Local Government.
As at the time of filing this report, the health status of Umar was unknown.

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Mob lynches father of three mistaken for robber

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

…victim’s family cries for justice An angry mob has beaten a 45-year-old carpenter, Mr. Olufalayi Obadare, to death at the Olujoda area of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State. A witness said the father of three was killed about 5p.m., on Wednesday when some youths, who mistook him for a robber, descended on Obadare for roaming the streets […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Three die, others injured in explosion

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

  T hree  people reportedly lost their lives while several others sustained injuries yesterday on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway when a tanker loaded with gas rammed into another tanker and burst into flames.     In all, four trucks were involved in the accident.     Witnesses said the explosion occurred about 12:30a.m. on Kara Bridge. […]
Metro & Crime

Delta: Gunmen free college staff after collecting N50m

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

There was uneasy calm at Olijie- Igbanke towns in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday as suspected gunmen abducted five persons but later released them unhurt. However, the release came after families of the victims reportedly paid N50 million to the kidnappers. The victims identified to be staff of the College […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: