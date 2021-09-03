Metro & Crime

Housewife escapes death as 2-storey building collapses at Nnewi

Posted on

A middle-aged Nnewi housewife, Mrs. Gladys Ojukwu, early morning Tuesday, escaped being crushed in a 2-storey building under construction which collapsed from an adjoining compound. A substantial part of the building which has been a subject of legal dispute between the owner (Chief Benjamin Okeke) and the family of Comrade Clement Ojukwu (husband to Gladys), both who were said to be cousins, crumbled at about 7.45am Tuesday morning when everyone in the neighbour-hood were said to be getting set to go out for the day’s business.

According to Comrade Ojukwu, “I left home at about 07.15am this morning, but about 40 minutes later I got an urgent call from one of my neighbours, Mr Samuel Ejizu for me to rush back home immediately. That the new multi-storey building beside my house which was under construction had collapsed.

“Sounding hysterically disturbed, Mr. Ejizu said that no one knows whether my wife who was cooking in the family kitchen when I left was trapped under the debris. “I told him to please mobilise people to assist in searching and ascertain that my wife was safe, before I rushed back home from where I had gone to. I was elated when she called me about five minutes later informing me of how she narrowly escaped death as the building under construction in the next compound collapsed.”

Our Reporters

