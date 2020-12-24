Housewife, motorcyclist butchered for money ritual in Ogun

The police in Ogun state have arrested five suspects who allegedly kidnapped and butchered a 45-year-old housewife, Memunat Akinde and a motorcyclist, Ibikunle Ajose for money ritual.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday that the suspects – Okediran Monsuru, Ajaoba Monday, Akewusola Wajud, Nupo Pona and Dasu Sunday – were arrested in different locations within and outside the state. Akinde, a fish trader, left her house at Idoleyin area of Ado Odo-Ota Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, October 1 to buy fish but never returned.

She was abducted alongside her motorcyclist while on their way to the market. Following their disappearance, Akande’s husband lodged a complaint at Ado-Odo Divisional Headquarters.

Upon the complaint, the PPRO said, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, ordered the transfer of the case to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for thorough investigation.

Oyeyemi said the police embarked on an intelligence and technical-based investigation which led to the arrest of one of the suspects, Okediran Monsuru, at Badagry.

He said: “His arrest led to the apprehension of three others – Ajaoba Monday, Akewusola Wajud and Nupo Pona. “The four of them confessed that they were working for a notorious land grabber who they identified simply as ‘Lebo.’

“They (the suspects) explained that they accosted the two victims on the road at Abisoye village where they abducted them, took them to an uncompleted building in a bushy area, tied them in both hands and legs and later called their principal on the phone, informing him that they have succeeded in getting two victims.

“They confessed further that when the said Lebo came, he ordered them to slaughter the two victims. “The trio of Okediran Monsuru, Ajaoba Monday and Akewusola Wajud held the victims down while Nupo Pona slaughtered them with a sharp cutlass.

“Having killed them, the fifth suspect, Dasu Sunday, who is a herbalist, was called to come. On his arrival, they cut the two victims into pieces and loaded their parts into a sack brought by the herbalist who took the parts away for money-making ritual.”

The PPRO added that the police had recovered the head of the woman at the herbalist’s shrine.

“The suspects are all in police custody while a serious manhunt has been launched for their fleeing principal, known simply as Lebo,” Oyeyemi said.

