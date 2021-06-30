Housewife: My husband almost killed me for demanding sex

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

A woman in Ngbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Elizabeth Omeh has told a special court in the state, Family Law Centre that handles family matters how her husband almost strangled her to death for demanding for sex.

This is even as she has returned the dowry her husband, James paid to her parents to government coffers.

Ngozi, who is a nurse, alleged that her husband has starved her of sex for one year.

She told the court that she was deceived into the marriage, adding that the family of her husband brought a healthy man, Johnson for her to marry and later replaced him with James the man’s brother, who according to her, was not medically fit.

She claimed that there was no time for her to study James before marrying him as according to her everything about the marriage was done within two weeks the man was presented to her as her husband.

She further claimed that Johnson was mentally deranged and suffers from epilepsy which she said affected his reproductive health and defied all medical attention rendered so far.

James’ brother, Johnson corroborated Elizabeth’s claims, saying: “My brother is sick and we looked for a wife for him. With the help of our in-law, we found her. We told her that the man is sick. She said there was no problem that she was ready to marry even if he was an old man.

“We came and did all the things needed. My elder brother visited them many times. She accepted and we married and wedded her in a Methodist Church. Why is she complaining? The vow was ‘till death do us part’.”

In her ruling, Chairman of the Family Law Centre, Mrs. Elizabeth Nwali said: “Since the woman has said that she will not continue with the marriage sequel to the deceit, constant beating and the man’s state of health which has defied all medical attention, we cannot force her. We have no competent jurisdiction to dissolve marriages but at worst she can go to welfare office in their local government area and pay in the rejected dowry/bride price into government’s treasury and move on.”

