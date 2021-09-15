Metro & Crime

Housewives protest power outage in Kano

There was tension in Kano, as housewives in their hundreds protested incessant power outages by the Kano Distribution Company (KEDCO), which they said is causing serious health and economic problems in their communities.
The housewives, who expressed dissatisfaction with power supplied to their communities in the Kano metropolis, stages a peaceful protest on Wednesday calling for government intervention.
A scene that is very rare in conservative Kano society, hundreds of women were seen calling for the attention of relevant authorities.
Hafsa Aliyu Hamza, spokesperson for the aggrieved women, told reporters that: “For seven years, we have not had any power in this quarters, a situation that has not only enable criminals, but emboldened them to carry out their nefarious actions without fear or hindrance ”
Mrs Aliyu Hamza explained: “We are imprisoned in our houses at sunset because of the threat of criminals, and we feel this protest will draw the attention of government for possible intervention.”
Sufyanu Ali Sani, husband of one of the protesters, said: “We sanctioned this protest because, as women they feel the pinch more than anybody.”

