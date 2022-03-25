News

Housing deficit: Fashola wants NPC to conduct housing census

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has disclosed that he had officially requested the National Population Commission (NPC) to conduct housing census alongside the next population census. This, according to him, is to clear the uncertainties around the actual figure of the units of houses required to clear housing deficit in the country.

The minister made the disclosure yesterday at a briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team at the Presidential Villa. Responding to claims that the country was having 17 million housing deficit, Fashola said such could only be ascertained when the NPC conducts housing census.

The minister said he wrote the Commission first on the matter in 2016 with no result only to write it on same issue recently. Fashola, who spoke extensively on progress made so far in the execution of projects embarked upon by the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF), said the projects would be completed before President Muhammmadu Buhari completes his tenure by 2023.

 

Our Reporters

