Mega City

Housing: Lagos seeks research on innovative building technology

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The Lagos State Government has urged tertiary educational institutions and professional institutes in the built sector to focus on research on innovative building technology and the development of locally sourced building materials.

 

The state’s Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, who disclosed this, said that a substantial reduction in the cost of building homes can be achieved if there are concerted efforts at scientific enquiry into innovative building technology. He said that more research was needed to discover innovative building technologies that can reduce construction costs while maintaining home quality and safety.

 

Akinderu-Fatai urged professional associations and guilds to show keen interest in this research, as meaningful progress can only be attained in the sector when the available body of knowledge is expanded and utilized.

 

The commissioner, who also expressed concern on the increasing cost of building materials, said that exploring local sources of materials to substitute imported ones should fascinate scholars in this area of study. Akinderu-Fatai, however, appealed to contractors and real estate developers to engage local artisans in their construction efforts so as to furtherconsolidatethegrowth of the nation’s economy.

 

The commissioner, in addition, says that the state government is utilising all avenues to upgrade the skills of local artisans. This, according to him, is aimed at elevating the standards and reducing the outsourcing of such workers by developers. This, he said, would eventually reduce the cost of home development.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Mega City

Osinbajo: Getting royal endorsements for presidency

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo recently visited Ondo, Ogun, Edo and Delta states in continuation of his nationwide engagement. And he met with traditional rulers, dignitaries, leaders of thought and state delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and received royal blessings over his ambition to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Muritala Ayinla writes For […]
Mega City

Alawiye-King: Over 400,000 pupils have benefited from EkoExcel

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Mr Wahab Alawiye-King is the Chairman of Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB). In this interview with MURITALA AYINLA, he discusses the state government’s efforts at reducing the number of outof- school children, the impact of EkoExcel, and other issues EkoExcel has been on for two years now. How would you measure the progress […]
Mega City

As mad people litter the streets of Yenagoa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

It is on record that about 50 percent of mental illness begins by age 14, and three-quarters begins by age 24. Major mental illnesses such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder rarely appear out of the blues. Most often family, friends, teachers or individuals themselves begin to recognize small changes or get the feeling that something […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica