News

Housing Policy: You can apply on behalf of your residents, Fashola tells govs

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), has said state governments could apply on behalf of their residents and indigenes for the houses currently being subscribed to from the National Housing Programme across 34 states of the country. He spoke at the Executive Session of the 11th meeting of the National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development, which held in Sokoto, the Sokoto State capital. Fashola said the state governments could apply to fund the acquisition of parts of the National Housing Programmes constructed in their states should they desire to do so adding that after the acquisition, the state governments could then allocate to interested residents and indigenes.

He said: “Let me use this platform to inform the meeting that State Governments can apply on behalf of their residents or indigenes to fund the acquisition of parts of the National Housing Programmes constructed in the states should they be so desirous.” The minister informed the gathering which had in attendance Governor Aminu Tambuwal, State Commissioners in charge of Housing and land matters, law makers, the Permanent Secretary, Mr Bashir Nura Alkali, senior Ministry officials and representatives of various stakeholders in the Housing Sector, that the policy was good. While expressing delight that the National Housing Programme that was initiated by the Ministry under the Muhammadu Buhari administration is now delivering on its objective, the Minister added that apart from stimulating the economies of the 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the communities where work is being undertaken, the construction sites have become and remain centres of supply for building materials and other commodities.

The minister, however, pointed out that whatever the Federal and state governments could do by way of housing construction was limited compared to what the private sector could do adding that the evidence out there showed very clearly that the bulk of housing in the society and across the world was delivered by the private sector consisting of individuals and corporate bodies.

He said: “In this regard, I am happy to report a visible increase in the participation of the private sector in Nigeria’s housing sector.” He said added that the evidence of the development of estates across the nation could be seen, read and heard on the many media platforms in the country, stressing that: “This is most welcome and must be encouraged.” On the theme of this year’s Meeting, Fashola, who said the message emphasized the need for the collaboration of all levels of government and the private sector in housing delivery, declared, “From what I have said so far about what the Federal Government is doing, what the states are doing and what the private sector is doing, the Nigerian housing sector is heading in the right direction even if there is more work to be done.” The minister said even with this realization, there was need for consciousness that not everybody wants a house built by government adding that there are those who would wish to build their houses themselves and only seek access to land. He said: “We must, therefore, reform the process that governs the allocation of land and issuance of title documents such as Certificates of Occupancy,” adding that: “While the Federal Government has land mainly acquired from the States, the bulk of the work that needs to be done lies with the State Governments because of their almost total control of land by virtue of the Land Use Act”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Blemiviv emerges Nigeria’s beauty brand for 2021

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Blemiviv Skincare, a products and Spa services company, has emerged Nigeria’s skincare product of the year, at the 2021 scream awards. Organisers of the event explained that Blemiviv beat other nominees to clinch the award, following positive reviews from its numerous customers, which were obtained through the conduct of a discreet investigation amongst other criteria. […]
News

Delta LG chair wades into NPDC/ Elcrest crisis with host communities

Posted on Author Ola James WARRI

Following the 14-day ultimatum handed over to the management of NPDC/ Elcrest Joint Venture Oil CompanyLimitedtoaddress a 7-point demand by Egbema YouthsCouncil(EYC) inWarri North Local Government Area of Delta State recently, SmartAsekutu, chairmanof the council, has waded into the matter to calm the youth.   He also called on the oil company to respect the […]
News

APC Europe asks Buhari to intervene, wants Buni Committee to conduct national convention, presidential primary

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee of Chairmen in Diaspora (Europe) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene and allow the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee conduct the party’s national convention as well as presidential primary. According to the group, the committee has followed international best practices and this must be […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica