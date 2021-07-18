News Top Stories

Housing: Rent-to-Home Scheme allotees to pay for 120 months, LASG insists

In response to the growing housing demand in the state, the Lagos State Government has said that the allottees of the Rent-to-Home Scheme will pay for 120 months after the initial payment of 5 per cent of the value of the homes allotted to them.

 

The government also said that it had taken bold steps to upscale its housing delivery performance, adding that efforts had been intensified with increased vigor to ensure that more homes are available to the people of the State before the end of the year.

 

Speaking on the efforts to reduce housing deficit in the state, Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu- Fatai, said that multinationals along with other MDAs are being engaged to build and support financing of vertical buildings in the State.

 

According to him, the Governor of the State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had insisted that cost of homes built by the State should be lower than the market price so as to make home ownership easier for the people. He said: “We are engaging multinationals along with other MDAs to build and support financing of vertical buildings in the State.

 

This is the viable option given the fact that land is a limited resource in the State. With the rate of population explosion in the State, meaningful impact can only be achieved through maximization of our scarce land by the construction of high rise buildings and we are making progress in our discussions with some international organizations.”

He also disclosed that State Housing Schemes located in Odo-Onosa Ayandelu, Agbowa, Sangotedo Phase 1, Gbagada and Omole Phase 1 would be delivered to the people very soon.

 

The Commissioner added that the cited projects which are being financed through direct budgetary allocation are specifically for the benefit of low and middle income earners.

 

He said: “The state government is working tirelessly to deliver the ongoing housing schemes so that the low and middle class Lagosians can also come on the home ownership ladder.

 

This, according to him, will be accomplished through a convenient mortgage system since a larger percentage of the homes shall be allocated to the Rent-to-Home Scheme whereby the tenure of payment will 120 months after the initial payment of 5 per cent of the value of the homes by the allottees.

 

He also pointed out that the Lagos is also subsidising the cost of the homes to reduce the barrier to home ownership.

 

This, he said, is in spite of the increased cost of building materials occasioned by the current inflationary trend. Other schemes that are being constructed through direct budgetary allocation include Egan-Igando, LASU, Ita-Marun in Epe and Ajara, he said.

