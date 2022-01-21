News

How 109 more winners emerged in Glo Joy Unlimited Extravaganza

Posted on Author Winner Adepoju

Indications emerged last night on how 109 more Glo subscribers in Abuja received different items they won in the Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promotion. They included a brand new Kia Rio winner, 32 winners of refrigerators, 38 winners of television sets and 38 power generator winners. Globacom’s State Activation Manager, Ibrahim Katsina, said with the Abuja presentation event now done, the promotion would be rounded off with the final prize-presentation ceremony to be held in Victoria Island, Lagos, on January 27.

A real estate executive, 52-year-old Patrick Obekpa, who won the Kia Rio car in Abuja, is the 14th car winner in Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo. One more car winner will emerge at the Lagos event to conclude the 15 cars Globacom promised to give out at the launch of the reward scheme last October.

Thousands of Glo subscribers have also won home appliances like television sets, refrigerators and power generators, just as over 5,000 others win data plans and other Glo freebies in the promo daily, Katsina explained. An overjoyed Obekpa told the audience after he received the keys to his car, “I was on my way to the office when I got the call that I had won a car. “Everything since that point has been like a dream; I have for a few months been saving up to replace my old car, which was involved in an accident. “That is why this gesture from Glo is stunning. I am forever bonded for life with the Glo brand from today.”

 

