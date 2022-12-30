News

How 12yrs Old Greatness got N6M at Kcee Thanks Giving Festival

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Luck shined on 12 years old Greatness Chidiadi Ebisike better known as ‘ Greatness The Human Calculator’ at the recently held Kcee Thanks Giving Festival at the prestigious Eko Hotel Convention Center, Lagos.

His brilliant mathematical skills got him rewarded with the sum of N6M Naira from prominent Nigerians that’s include E- Money, Obi Cubana, Henry Iyke amongst others.

The well attended event got impressive and mind blowing performances from the convener, Kcee who brought back old times memory serenading the crowd with songs from yesteryear and collections from his cultural praise album.

In partnership with Achievas Entertainment, the night witness other performances from industry stars that includes Timaya, 2baba, D’banj, flavor, Duncan Mighty, CDQ, Perruzzi, Reakado Banks, Iyanya, Skiibi, Bracket, Zoro to mention but few

Guests were equally thrilled to rib cracking jokes from Funnybone, Acapella, Okey Bakassi, Kolo Man, Efewarriboy, Hyenana amongst others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu tasks clerics on moral decadence

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday tasked religious leaders and parents to instil discipline and the right moral values in youths. Speaking during the 2021 Inter-Faith Parley organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Home Affairs on Victoria Island, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said the family remains the nucleus […]
News

Police warn against breach of peace in Kebbi

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

The Kebbi State Police Command has warned all the residents against acts that may lead to a breach of the peace during the Sallah festival. In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, the Police Commissioner, Adeleke Adeyinka Bode, gave the warning in his Sallah message to […]
News

Stakeholders hold Emergency Security Meeting over kidnapping, others in Abuja

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

Stakeholders were over the weekend summoned to an Emergency Security Meeting by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, over the rising wave of kidnappings, banditry and other criminal activities in Abuja. The meeting, which had the two FCT Ministers, Malam Bello and his deputy, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, Heads of relevant security agencies and other critical […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica