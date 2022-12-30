How 12yrs Old Greatness got N6M at Kcee Thanks Giving Festival

Luck shined on 12 years old Greatness Chidiadi Ebisike better known as ‘ Greatness The Human Calculator’ at the recently held Kcee Thanks Giving Festival at the prestigious Eko Hotel Convention Center, Lagos.

His brilliant mathematical skills got him rewarded with the sum of N6M Naira from prominent Nigerians that’s include E- Money, Obi Cubana, Henry Iyke amongst others.

The well attended event got impressive and mind blowing performances from the convener, Kcee who brought back old times memory serenading the crowd with songs from yesteryear and collections from his cultural praise album.

In partnership with Achievas Entertainment, the night witness other performances from industry stars that includes Timaya, 2baba, D’banj, flavor, Duncan Mighty, CDQ, Perruzzi, Reakado Banks, Iyanya, Skiibi, Bracket, Zoro to mention but few

Guests were equally thrilled to rib cracking jokes from Funnybone, Acapella, Okey Bakassi, Kolo Man, Efewarriboy, Hyenana amongst others.

