2023 Elections News

How 2023 Election Outcome Made Nigerians More Divided – Atiku

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said that the outcome of the February 25 presidential election has made Nigeria ns more divided.

Atiku who stated this While congratulating them on the conclusion of the Ramadan fasting period urged citizens not to pretend that all is well, noting that the country is in dire need of peace and harmony.

Atiku further expressed worry over the appalling reality of the division caused by the 2023 general election results.

“Let me join other leaders in congratulating my fellow Muslims for successfully witnessing the end of this year’s Ramadan fasting period, a period that came with tough spiritual challenges designed to strengthen our Iman and Tawheed.

“Nigeria needs peace and harmony and we as citizens must ensure that we live our lives according to the pleasings of God. We must make justice and fairness the hallmark of our Nation. He added

“Let’s not pretend that all is well. Our country is deeply divided.

“The outcome of the 2023 presidential election has made this division worse. I’m sincerely worried about this appalling reality”, he stated.

Mariam Adebukola

Related Articles

Adamawa Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri
News Top Stories

Rerun: Fintiri, Binanigohead-to-headagaininAdamawa

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo

INEC conducts elections in 2, 660 PUs in 185 councils in 24 states The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is scheduled to conduct rerun polls for some outstanding governorship and National Assembly seats across the country today to conclude the process of filling outstanding public offices that were not resolved in the last two polls. […]
News

OAAN commends Sanwo- Olu on environment Donates Safety Jackets to LASPARK

Posted on Author Esther Orejimi

The Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria, OAAN, has commended Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for taking appropriate steps that will not only protect the environment against the vagaries of nature and from anthropogenic causes of degradation, but which will also enhance the overall aesthetics of the state.     President of OAAN, Emmanuel Ajufo, gave this […]
2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults2023: Ned Nwoko Wins Delta North Senatorial Seat

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde

Billionaire business mogul and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate for Delta North, Ned Nwoko has been declared the winner of the Delta North Senatorial election. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Nwoko winner after he polled a total of 92,514 votes to defeat the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Mr Kennedy Kanma, who got […]

Leave a Comment