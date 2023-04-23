How 2023 Election Outcome Made Nigerians More Divided – Atiku

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said that the outcome of the February 25 presidential election has made Nigeria ns more divided.

Atiku who stated this While congratulating them on the conclusion of the Ramadan fasting period urged citizens not to pretend that all is well, noting that the country is in dire need of peace and harmony.

Atiku further expressed worry over the appalling reality of the division caused by the 2023 general election results.

“Let me join other leaders in congratulating my fellow Muslims for successfully witnessing the end of this year’s Ramadan fasting period, a period that came with tough spiritual challenges designed to strengthen our Iman and Tawheed.

“Nigeria needs peace and harmony and we as citizens must ensure that we live our lives according to the pleasings of God. We must make justice and fairness the hallmark of our Nation. He added

“Let’s not pretend that all is well. Our country is deeply divided.

“The outcome of the 2023 presidential election has made this division worse. I’m sincerely worried about this appalling reality”, he stated.