How 27 needy Muslims received N2m Zakat in Oyo

The sum of N2 million was disbursed as zakat to 27 individuals at a ceremony held last weekend in Ibadan, Oyo State. The host of the programme, which was held at the Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque, Oke-Ado, Malam Ismail Saka, said the zakat disbursement was carried out on behalf of a single payer who asked not to be named. Malam Saka said the aged, people with medical challenges and indigent students were among those that were carefully selected to be beneficiaries. He urged the men and women who shared from the zakat fund, in equal proportions, to make the most of what they received.

The guest lecturer, Professor Moruf Oke from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, identified povery as one of the causes of insecurity which he said had manifested lately around the country in two major forms: banditry and kidnapping. “Povery reduction through zakat is one of the ways to address these crimes. “Everybody has a role to play in ensuring that the ship of Nigeria does not sink as a result of the poverty-induced insecurity that the country is facing today,” Professor Oke noted. He called for the creation of greater awareness and active participation of all eligible Muslims in the payment of zakat and sadaqat.

He congratulated the payer of the zakat on being able to carry out the injunction of Allah and the beneficiaries on having the opportunity to receive assistance and turn around their financial situations. The don urged the beneficiaries not to underestimate the funds they received but instead use them properly to improve their economic and financial situations. He challenged the beneficiaries to dare to work towards becoming zakat payers in near future so they could also benefit needy members of the ummah.

He also urged Muslims to continue to lend a helping hand to underprivileged members of the society and not be discouraged by the prevalent negativities in the society in contemporary times. The chairman of the occasion, Justice Tajudeen Abdul- Ganiy, described the funds received by the beneficiaries as a trust which must be judiciously utilised and not sinfully squandered. He urged wealthy Muslims to embrace the institution of zakat so as to reduce poverty among the Muslim populace and indeed the larger society.

Like this: Like Loading...