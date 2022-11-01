Education

How 39 Anambra indigent students got scholarship

Posted on

A Non-governmental organisation (NGO), Save And Secure The Child Initiative (SASCI), has granted scholarships to 39 indigent students for educational empowerment.

The beneficiaries were selected from 33 primary schools and six secondary schools across Anambra Central Senatorial Zone of the state comprising Awka South, Awka North and Njikoka Local Government Areas. Mr Kingsley Obi, the State Principal of SASCI, made the disclosure at the NGO annual scholarship programme. Obi said that the beneficiaries were mostly those who could not pay their tuition fees and other academic levies.

He said that SASCI as a Nongovernmental organisation also intensified efforts to end child abuse in the country and had its presence across 26 states. Obi, who is one of the founders of the NGO, discosed that the organisation had plans to offer full time scholarship to students who came first, second and third positions after their promotion examinations.

“These full time packages includes tuiting fees, purchase of books, uniforms and other educational materials. He enumerated that some of the schools where the benefitting indigents students was drawn from as Nnebuzo Primary School, Awka; Igwebuike Primary School, Awka;and Central School, Mbaukwu.

Others were Ikwodiaku Primary School; Union Primary    School, Nibo; Sir Herbert Nkwuocha Primary School, Enugu-Ukwu; Obuokpala Primary School, Isiagu; Central School, Amawbia. He maintained that the group since its formation in March 2020, had operated on self help supports. Obi said SASCI focused on uplifting the children rights, fights child abuse, molestation and others with a view to building a better society and leaders of tomorrow.

However,the sponsor of the 2022 scholarship programme and co-founder of SASCI, Mr Paul Anaezeofor, said the core mission of the organisation was to build better children for better tomorrow. Anaezeofor said that he opted to sponsor the year scholarship to ensure that some indigent students are given hope to earn a better life.

“There is blessing from God for what we do. I decided to sponsor this edition to use it to thank God for what He has done and still doing in my life. “Those who wish to obtain such blessing should join us. I would have used the money to eat and drink but what impact could that make in the society?

“We love, care and protect the children who are molested or abused everyday in the society and help them get justice. By providing lawyers for them. “We are ready to welcome both corporate organisations and individuals amongst us so as to achieve more positive results in our efforts to give hope to voiceless children,” he said.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

