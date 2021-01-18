How 4 MOPOL personnel were killed by suspected bandits – FHQ

…says attack on convoy was repelled

The Force Headquarters (FHQ), Sunday night, announced the death of four personnel attached to the Police Mobile Force (PMF), during a fierce encounter with suspected bandits who attacked their convoy along the dreaded Birnin-Gwari Funtua Highway last Friday.

It, however, insisted that the attack was repelled by officers deployed in the ongoing Operation Puff Adder.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the officers were drawn from 9 PMF Squadron, Kano.

“The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has commended the police officers attached to Police Mobile Force – 9 PMF Squadron, Kano for displaying uncommon gallantry and repelling the attack on their convoy by bandits numbering about hundred along the Birnin-Gwari Funtua Highway on Friday, January 15, 2021 on their way back to their base in Kano after the completion of their special duty.

“The officers are personnel attached to Operation Puff Adder and deployed to Niger State in the sustained operation to reclaim public space and tackle incidents of banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the area”.

Like this: Like Loading...