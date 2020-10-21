How 46 died on Lagos-Ibadan expressway in 9 months, by TRACE

N

o fewer than 46 persons have died in 132 road accidents recorded on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway between January and September this year.

Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday.

Akinbiyi explained that the accidents involved 111 motor vehicles and 21 motorcycles.

He added that the accidents claimed the lives of 33 males and 13 females.

According to him, 196 people were injured during the period under review which comprising 125 male and 71 female as 46.13 per cent of the accidents was caused by excessive speed, 22.58 per cent by dangerous driving, 10.68 per cent by bad tyres, 6.04 per cent by driving against traffic and 14.57 per cent by other causes.

The TRACE PRO noted that the agency had continued to sensitise motorists to always abide by traffic rules and regulations.

However, Akinbiyi promised that the command would continue to engage transport union leaders on need to drive safely and avoid excessive speeding.

