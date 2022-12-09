How 50-year-old roasted yam seller built her house

The world has seen a considerable rise in successful women entrepreneurs in the last few years. In most business sectors, women are now making their presence felt. Dorcas Azebua is a 50-yearold woman who roasts corn, yams and plantains to shoulder the responsibilities in her family.

The amazon, who is also a widow, trained her five children through secondary school, singlehandedly feeding the children and enrolling them in skill acquisition programmes of their choice. Sadly, the poor widow cannot afford sending the children to higher institutions owing to the meagre income she makes to cater for so many responsibilities in a country where prices of basic items are shooting through the roof by the day. Talking about how she started the business some 14 years ago, Azebua said “I came to Abuja in 2004; I stayed in Jikwoyi, a suburb of FCT then before moving to Kurudu in 2008.

I roast corn and yams and I have been in this business since 2009 and ever since then I have been using the proceeds from the business to train my children in school and acquire various skills of their choice. Although none of my children are in higher institutions but they have all finished secondary school, I desire them to further their education but that will be very difficult considering what I make from the business.”

Interestingly, corn is seasonal, Azebua does not give up on the season when corn is out of season but seeks alternatives in roasting yams that are very much available when corn is out of season to keep the business going. “What I do is that during the rainy season when yams are scarce, I roast corn and once the rainy season is over, I switch to roasting yams and plantains. The business flourishes throughout the season. At times I combine both roasting of corn and yams but if I notice that the stress is too much due to rain because there is no roof where I do the business, I will limit myself to just one.

“What I use to shield myself from rain or sun is just an umbrella and it can easily be blown off by wind. The business is not easy but I enjoy doing it because there is a certain level of fulfilment that comes with making money on my own,” she said. She explained that she started the business with only N5000 and she has been able to build a house from what that capital has generated. “I started the business with capital of N5000 and I was able to make decent money from that. I make what is more than my startup capital daily now.

In a day, I make between N7000 to N10, 000 and that is what I use to train my children in school and feed them. I was paying house rent with the money until I built my house still from the proceeds of the business. Although I did not build the house all alone, my husband and I gathered the money we used to build the house before he died.

I did not singlehandedly build the house but money from my business is more than what we used to build our house,” she explained. She appealed to the Federal Government to help her children secure jobs. “All I want from the government is to help my children with jobs. I know they have not gone to the university but there are things they can do with their secondary school certificates and the skills they have acquired because I also enrolled them in skill acquisition programmes. I wished them to continue their education but the load became too much for me alone when I lost my husband. As it is what I make from the business cannot feed us and still pay for their tertiary education. “I am not asking the government to give me money or feed me; I am only asking that they help my children to have something that will enable them to have a source of income.

My last born is learning hairdressing and I paid for her to learn, I want my children to be empowered and financially independent.” She advised that women should be up and doing, they should not depend totally on their husbands. “Like I said earlier, I started the business with N5000, there are even businesses that you can start without capital, women should find out what they can do even if it’s to sell pure water so that they can have something on their own. Had it been I depended solely on my husband, his death would mean the end of life for me and my children. “A lot of people didn’t even know I am a widow because the gaps that money from the business is helping us to cover. Women should not depend on their husbands, they should start up something no matter how little and from there, God will bless it because as a woman, it is not good to always be asking men for money always.

“Whatever a man gives you can never be enough but there is a kind of satisfaction that comes with spending the money you made. Men respect women that are industrious because they tend to get tired of women who only consume and as such you will lose your respect and dignity as a woman.” She expressed her desire for a new and better Nigeria especially as the New Year is still young.

“I want a better Nigeria where life will be easy and better for all. People are suffering and some families cannot even afford to feed due to unemployment and high cost of food items in the market. I sincerely pray that in this 2022, the government should work on regulating things for the benefit of the masses,” Dorcas said. She advised that business success is not achieved in a day but with consistency.

“Women should always remember that you can’t create a successful business in a day. It requires good planning, dedication, and hard work. Some of the basic questions you need to ask yourself before actually getting into a business are: What exactly do you want from the business? How many hours can you devote to the business? Is the business idea you have chosen has a demand in the market? And many more. If you can answer all the questions above positively, you are ready to go. “Just don’t limit yourself, there are lots of things you can do, like I said earlier, there are so many businesses to do with little or no capital, identify the one you have passion for and do it with all sincerity. There are lists of highly profitable lowcost small businesses that can be started by women with no or limited skills.”

