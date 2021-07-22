‘How 5G’ll transform Nigeria’s economy’

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Garba Danbatta, has restated that the deployment of the 5G technology will initiate several new changes in mobile connectivity with enormous capacity to boost productivity and grow the Nigerian economy.

The NCC boss said this while delivering the keynote address tagged “5G Deployment: Catalyst For Digital Transformation in Nigeria” at the International Conference on Multidisciplinary Engineering and Applied Sciences (ICMEAS) 2021, held at the Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja. Represented by the Director of Technical Standards at the Commission, Bako Wakil,the NCC boss said: “The goal of the commission is that Nigeria becomes one of the leading nations with 5G technology deployed in a manner that is beneficial to all the stakeholders and contributes maximally to the digital economy policy of the Federal Government.”

“The FG will provide an enabling environment for the 5G deployment, but the MNOs will determine their deployment strategies subject to alignment to the approved policies and other regulatory instruments in force,” he said. He noted that 5G was already changing things radically with 44 commercial 5G networks in operation already worldwide as of May 2020, according to the GSM Association. Danbatta added that so many different industry sectors and organisations would be involved in the implementation and use of 5G products and services, hence collaboration across sectors and borders will be key to its success here in Nigeria and around the world.

He again allayed the fears of the alleged dangers of the electromagnetic radiations emitted by the wireless communications infrastructure that will be generated by 5G, saying that tests were conducted in accordance with the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) Guidelines for general public exposure to time-varying electromagnetic fields, which eliminated any fear of health hazards.

“The results of the test show that radiation from 5G infrastructure is far below the ICNIRP specification for protection of members of the public and, therefore, suggest that no public health hazards are expected from the use of 5G in Nigeria,” he said. He said further that 5G was “already connecting people, things, data, applications, transport systems and cities in smart, networked communication environment supporting applications such as smart homes and buildings, smart cities, autonomous vehicle (with Tesia and Uber leading the way) 3D videos, remote medical services, virtual and augmented reality and massive machine-to-machine communications for industrial automation, as well as many innovations yet to come.”

