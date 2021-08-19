How 7 journalists survived gunmen attack in Jos

Seven journalists working with the Plateau State Radio Television Corporation (PRTV), Jos late Tuesday night escaped death by the whiskers when their vehicle came under heavy attack by miscreants at Dandin Kowa, Jos South Local Government Council of the state. The newsmen’s vehicle was badly damaged by the miscreants. New Telegraph reports that the 7 Journalists were returning home in a vehicle which was conveying the staff on night duty to their respective homes at 10:30pm on Tuesday at the close of the station. One of the Journalists who escaped the incident told our correspondent that their vehicle was badly vandalised.

In his words, “we thank God because the attack was successfully executed, our organisation would have been burying seven of their dedicated staff, but thank God we survived by the whisker. “We ran into a road block which we all thought was manned by the police and vigilante just to be descended upon by the miscreants who came out from every direction.”

Reacting to the development, the Chairman of Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Council Mr Paul Jatau condemned the unwarranted assault on the newsmen and called on security operatives to be alert. Meanwhile, the Plateau State Government on Wednesday said the curfew imposed on the state has not been reviewed and urged citizens in the state to ignore rumour of review. Commissioner for Information and Communication in the state, Hon. Dan Manjang in a Press statement on Wednesday urged members of the public to note that the curfew earlier imposed on Jos North, Jos South and Bassa Local Government Areas still remain in place. “For the avoidance of doubt, the curfew in Jos North is for 24 hours, while that of Bassa and Jos South LGAs is from 6pm to 6am.

