Metro & Crime

How 7 journalists survived gunmen attack in Jos

Posted on Author From Musa Pam Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Seven journalists working with the Plateau State Radio Television Corporation (PRTV), Jos late Tuesday night escaped death by the whiskers when their vehicle came under heavy attack by miscreants at Dandin Kowa, Jos South Local Government Council of the state. The newsmen’s vehicle was badly damaged by the miscreants. New Telegraph reports that the 7 Journalists were returning home in a vehicle which was conveying the staff on night duty to their respective homes at 10:30pm on Tuesday at the close of the station. One of the Journalists who escaped the incident told our correspondent that their vehicle was badly vandalised.

In his words, “we thank God because the attack was successfully executed, our organisation would have been burying seven of their dedicated staff, but thank God we survived by the whisker. “We ran into a road block which we all thought was manned by the police and vigilante just to be descended upon by the miscreants who came out from every direction.”

Reacting to the development, the Chairman of Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Council Mr Paul Jatau condemned the unwarranted assault on the newsmen and called on security operatives to be alert. Meanwhile, the Plateau State Government on Wednesday said the curfew imposed on the state has not been reviewed and urged citizens in the state to ignore rumour of review. Commissioner for Information and Communication in the state, Hon. Dan Manjang in a Press statement on Wednesday urged members of the public to note that the curfew earlier imposed on Jos North, Jos South and Bassa Local Government Areas still remain in place. “For the avoidance of doubt, the curfew in Jos North is for 24 hours, while that of Bassa and Jos South LGAs is from 6pm to 6am.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ticket hike: Police kill protesting bike rider, injure four

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Policemen attached to Adigboluja Police Station have allegedly shot and killed a motorcyclist at Ojodu, Berger area of Ogun State. The policemen also reportedly injured three other motorcycle riders. It was learnt that the motorcyclists were protesting against the hike in ticket fee imposed on them by a newly created body called ‘ROMO’. The […]
Metro & Crime

20 feared dead, several injured in Ogun cult clashes

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Terror is spreading through Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State, as 20 people were feared dead while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries in clashes between members of two dreaded rival cult groups. New Telegraph gathered that the clashes, which started two weeks ago, spread till this week, leaving no fewer than 20 persons, including […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ block major Osun roads in protest against EFCC

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0   Some Osun youths suspected to be ‘Yahoo Boys’ have blocked major roads in protest against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). According to an online news portal, NEWS DIRECT, officials of the EFCC stormed Adetunji Estate, Osogbo in the middle of the night. One of the protesters alleged that the EFCC officials […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica