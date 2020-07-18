How a lady’s Facebook comment crashed her marriage plans

A Twitter user has taken to the microblogging platform to reveal how a lady ruined her chances of getting married to the love of her life, after she made an awkward comment on Facebook. According to the user with the handle @ray_tutu, the lady while reacting to a question of whether “she would cheat on her husband for $10Million”, said she would cheat on her husband for even N200,000 because her genitals ‘has no GPS’.

The user further mentioned that the lady turned down pleas from people who begged her to delete the comment. She even slammed them for trying to correct her. However, her fiancé’s relative who saw her comment, made a screenshot of it and sent it to her mother-in-law who took up the case till her planned wedding was cancelled. It was noted that the said lady and her beau had done their traditional marriage and were billed to wed only two weeks before the incidence happened. According to the Twitter user, “People who knew her begged her to delete the comment since it crossed decency lines.

She lashed out at them in anger by saying, who has marriage epp? There is no GPS in my private part.’ She later deleted the obscene comments not knowing that one of the relatives, of the groom had screenshot the silly comments and forwarded them to her mother-in -law who is a senior civil servant and Deaconess in Mountain of Fire church. Hell was let loose.

There was a meeting where the lady was summoned and in tears she said that she was joking. But then she is a Pentecostal. All pleadings by her and her parents fell on deaf ears as the wedding was suspended indefinitely.” The groom’s family has reportedly called off the marriage entirely and will soon go and collect the dowry they paid.”

