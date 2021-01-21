Metro & Crime

How abductors killed five-yearold girl in Kogi –FPRO

15 kidnap gangs’ spiritual leader, 24 others nabbed

Police yesterday paraded 25 suspects arrested in connection with kidnapping, banditry, murder, gunrunning and other crimes before journalists in Abuja. Among those arrested were members of a gang suspected to have killed a five-year-old girl, Farida Ibrahim, in Kogi State, over the failure of her parents to pay a ransom of N8 million for her release. Also nabbed by special police operatives was Ja:afaru Suleman, said to be spiritual guardian of at least 15 kidnap groups.

Emotions ran high when the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, who presented the suspects at the headquarters of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), gave a chilling account of how the child was killed and subsequently buried in a shallow grave. Mba said this happened when the parents of Farida failed to raise the ransom demanded, considering their financial status.
The FPRO regretted that the abduction of the girl was facilitated by a man, Friday Domos, from the same general area with the bereaved family. He said: “We have a case involving the very cruel murder of a five-year-old girl known as Farida Ibrahim.

“The girl was kidnapped by a gang of kidnappers in Kogi State, who demanded a ransom of N8 million from the family. “Before operatives could get to the location where the girl was held, they had killed her and buried her in a shallow grave.

“We did exhumation and found signs of violence on her body.” The suspect, during an interview, however, claimed that the child died from stomach ache. On Suleman, Mba said the suspect had offered to help the police arrest fleeing members of his gang, among others, having claimed to have ‘repented’. He said: “Mallam Suleman said he provided spiritual guidance to 15 kidnap gangs.

“He told us that he was ready to offer prayers so that we can arrest more suspects.” Another interesting case was that of a young man, who facilitated the abduction of his father, after settling him with 15 cows from a farm where he had worked. Also apprehended were members of a seven-man gang linked to the killing of an immigration officer, his sister and the abduction of his wife in Nasarawa State.

