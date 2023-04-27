How Adeboye Foresee My Emergence As Osun Governor – Adeleke

Weeks after his victory at the Court of Appeal, the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has revealed how the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye anointed him back in 2018 and foretold his rise to power.

Governor Adeleke made this known while speaking on Wednesday at the unveiling of the Jennifer Etuh Medical Centre and Skills Acquisition Centre in the Ifewara area of the state.

The governor noted that the foundation’s provision of the health facility was in line with his administration’s free medical and surgical program, through which more than 20,000 vulnerable inhabitants received treatment for various illnesses.

Speaking further, the governor pledged to administer the state in the fear of God.

“Pastor Adeboye anointed me in 2018 and said that I will succeed him as governor of Osun State, the man said.

“I trust him when he says that. I returned to school in order to get ready after being duped in 2018. I came back in 2022. Baba Adeboye’s prophecy started to come true.

“Since I took over as the governor of the state, I have rolled out several initiatives. Part of it is Imole Medical Outreach. A leader must have the fear of God; I have the fear of God; that is why I am paying a backlog of salaries that they owe pensioners and workers. A leader must do what is right for the people.”

In his remarks, Pastor Adeboye referred to the late Jennifer Etuh as “one of my favourite daughters,” noting that before her passing, she requested the construction of six hospitals, one of which would be located in Ifewara, where he was raised.

The clergyman claimed that, prior to the health facility being given by the foundation, he had tried to create one for the community but had been unable to do so due to the expense.

The late Jennifer Etuh gave instructions on what should be done with her investments before her passing, according to Mr Thomas Etuh, the chairman of the Jennifer Etuh Foundation and the late Jennifer’s husband.

“To the glory of God, and because of the untiring commitment of the Jennifer Etuh Foundation, this is the third hospital being commissioned. We commissioned the first on her second-year remembrance in January 2022 in Odu in Kogi State.

“It was one of the locations she had specified, which is my hometown. We commissioned the second one in Kagoro, Kaduna State, which is her hometown.