How Adedayo Falusi is serving humanity through his Falusi Adedayo Omolade Foundation

There is no better line of thoughts to begin than those of Albert Schweitzer who said: “The purpose of human life is to serve, and to show compassion and the will to help others.”

The kind of spirit philanthropists possess is distinctively different from what is in others. That spirit can sufficiently be described as less for me and more for others.

Adedayo Omolade Falusi, founder of Falusi Adedayo Omolade Foundation (FAO), is an unusual and extraordinary human being. His passion and drive to help the less privileged across Nigeria is phenomenal. Many acts of generousity and kindness have been extended to those in need by others, but this man raises the bar, sets the standard, yet in no competition with no one, just going about helping those in genuine need.

The charitable and handsome man started his outreaches under a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO). He, however, realised he would do a lot more for the betterment of mankind by launching his own; which he did.

To Adedayo Falusi, the happiness and satisfaction that come with helping the underprivileged in the society is unquantifiable.

“Giving to the needy makes me happier, and this is because I choose to freely give. Whether I have a little or lot of money, how I choose to spend it matters most to my happiness. Selflessness is in my DNA and it’s what it is,” expressed Adedayo Falusi

The FAO Foundation founder has undertaken many charitable activities in Lagos, Ondo and Delta States, donating to orphanages, paying medical bills for women who delivered in hospitals but are unallowed to leave over lack of payment for services.

Adedayo Falusi is very keen on women empowerment. He believes that setting up the women folks in business is very crucial and pivotal to a functional society. The men are also not left out, as he has purchased motorcycles for the idle ones who now earn good income enough to care for their families and themselves.

To ensure his charity works covers all classes of the needy, the serial entrepreneur has paid school fees for several indigent children, by a way of encouraging them and others to see education as a path to the future. The FAO Foundation founder is also feeding many stomachs in various communities through his Food Donation Drop-Off.

“Food Donation Drop-Off is something that we take very seriously and we’ve continued to deliver in this regard,” Adedayo Falusi said.

Two years ago, Adedayo Falusi embarked on a road expansion project in Akure, Ondo State capital, along the Ilado community and KCT Block Industry Road, alagbaka extension, with one thing in mind; to grant easy access to all road users.

