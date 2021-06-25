How Adolescents are making fortune from traditional cap making in Bauchi

Bauchi State was created in 1976 with a population of about 4, 676. 465 according to 2006 census and 49, 119 kilometres squares, (18, 965 squares metres) landmarks, however according to the statistics adolescent youth has a total population of more than half of the total population between 2, 676. 465 million, which represents 6.5 per cent of the total population.

However, adolescent youth in the Bauchi have now engaged themselves into the newly introduced small entrepreneurship business of traditional cap making as a way of making fortune in their lives and also help towards reducing some burdens to their parents as well as a means of livelihood to some of them.

The traditional cap making since its resurfacing in the state has now become one of the most influential trends and culture among the teaming adolescents youth in Bauchi State, where you will be seeing a group of young boys in every knock and crannies in the metropolis engaging and concentrating on sawing the caps. One of the most interesting areas of the new dawn business that has brought into the lives and minds of these teaming Adolescents youth is the attitudinal and re-orientation changes as against their previous ways of lives. According to many of them, who said the era of sports arguments, politics, watching of Hausa films, dramas, foreign films as well as fighting among us has passed, we’re now productive to our community.

Secondly, it has also made them think positively towards doing something for themselves instead of setting idleness that could lead them to social bias activities; such as thief, steal, or joining thuggery and political groups. Thirdly they also developed interest in entrepreneurship right from their early stages with a view to be more productive and contributing to the growth and development of their respective households and communities. Speaking, one of the group leaders, Garba Durbi, a 14-year-old of Unguwar Siniya, Kobi Street in Bauchi metropolis, who said the traditional cap making has completely changed his life, said: “Before I don’t know how to get money to buy things I need, but with this my business I, was able to bought so many things I want without asking from my parents or any other person elsewhere. “It takes me one to two months to complete a set of caps, which I sold at N 20, 000 to 25, 000 thousand naira depending on the quantity of the cap. And sometimes before I completed the cap some of my customers were already booked.” On his part, Ubaidullah Musa of Unguwar Kofar Doya a 13-yearold, said he paid for his school fees up to secondary level with the cap making business, and has bought a piece of land 50/50 at Raji quarters last two years. Ubaidullah acknowledged that this is the only trend in community that change a lot of young boys in our area, it has bring so many changes, youth have now engaging themselves into small businesses to become more productive, New Telegraph spoke with some of the residents in one of the community, one Alhaji Manasa, at Wunti Quarters, who said they were very happy and overwhelmed with the new trends imbibed by the adolescents youth in most of the areas in Bauchi. He said traditional cap making had completely changed them on their previous perceptions thinking for un-necessary arguments, fighting and other bad activities in the society. He said: “I personally encouraged them and other people in the community, because the role that many parents are expected to play for buying little things at home has been taken up by those youths. “We parents are highly impressed with the activities of the youths towards making life different for the betterment of themselves and our society as well as improving the economic conditions.” Above all, the business has not left women behind, as many young girls are also engaged in the business of traditional cap making and have made significant improvements towards their lives. According to Safiya Ahmad, a 12-year-old, she said she had developed interest in the cap making business to help her parents towards reducing on her daily needs as well as saving some little money ahead of her marriage time. Safiya said the maximum number of days it takes her to complete a set of caps is between 25 to 30 days depending on the type of cap she is making. And sold at between N 20,000 to N25,000 each. She added: “I am so glad with this cap making, I am now an entrepreneur, because I am helping my parents and also hope to do so to my husband when I got married.” New Telegraph observed that the introduction of the traditional cap making in Bauchi among the adolescents youth have greatly impacted positively in changing the lives and attitudes of the majority youths as well as availing them with entrepreneurship business opportunities in the state.

