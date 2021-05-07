News

How Ajayi Adeshina Rose From Poverty To Blockchain Enthusiast

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Growing up at his grandmother’s residence in his village, Ajayi Adeshina had a reckoning with the scope of how his family’s circumstance shaped his life’s trajectory.
“My parent had a very bad marriage that made them part ways when I was barely two years of age,” he recounts. “Mom left the marriage and left me with dad. Dad on the other hand couldn’t put up with the responsibility of raising a child and I was sent to the village to be raised by my paternal grandmother.I was 10 when grandma died and I had to come back to Lagos to my dad who had remarried at the time with two other children.”

The realities of his parent’s marriage made Ajayi determine to be a success and have a long-lasting marriage. To do this, he knew he had to be successful professionally. To help him along with his dream, he graduated from the Empowerment College Leadership School, Lagos and worked at different firms like The Empowerment Center, Pretien Global, Niches property Limited.

Despite this, Ajayi experienced period of frustrations that tested his belief. “I failed so many times but never backed down until I got here,” he says. “Thanks to God and the good people God placed in my life each step in the journey who believed in me even more than I did in myself.”

For him to have the success that he desired, Ajayi knew he had to do something decisive and the opportunity to do that presented itself when he encountered blockchain technology. “Leveraging on blockchain technology for my business changed my life,” he says, “Harnessing the true power of blockchain technology will be a game changer for Africa’s young people, businesses and governments.”

Presently, he is working at creating a system that teaches people the benefit of blockchain technology. “I’m a co-trainer and leader at Alpha Training Lab (a blockchain educator and mentorship firm) where I created a mentorship system that has seen 500+ ordinary Nigerians move from zero to multi-millionaires in one year,” Ajayi points out. “I also helped over 200+ young people gain relevant skills and in-demand global abilities for creating wealth and financial freedom. I also created a team of 20 blockchain enthusiasts to create Blockchain awareness and adoption in the AgbadoIjaiye area Lagos State.”

In addition to that his NGO, The Assignment Advocacy Group, has helped train over 3000 final-year students from four secondary schools in Agege as he aims to give back to society. “I also created a center that tutored and helped over 50 students to pass their West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) and Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) who all made it to tertiary institutions,” he concludes.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kalu consoles with Abdulrasaq family over death of patriarch

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Kwara State over the demise of the first lawyer from the Northern part of Nigeria, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Abdulrasaq. Acknowledging the selfless and patriotic qualities of the deceased, Kalu urged the Abdulrasaq family to […]
News

Lender, money transfer firm sign deal on remittance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated and leading international money transfer provider, Small World Financial Services (“Small World”), have signed a partnership agreement targeted at bringing the strengths and assets of both organisations to offer money transfer services to Africans in the diaspora. According to a statement issued by the lender, “this is an exciting development for both […]
News

BuharilaudsNorwegians’ supportforNigeria’sdevt

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed delight at the progress made in Nigeria-Norwegian relations in the last four years. According to a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari while speaking at a virtual farewell meeting with the out-going Ambassador of Norway to Nigeria, Jens-Petter Kjemprud, com-mended him for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica