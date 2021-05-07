How Ajayi Adeshina Rose From Poverty To Blockchain Enthusiast

Growing up at his grandmother’s residence in his village, Ajayi Adeshina had a reckoning with the scope of how his family’s circumstance shaped his life’s trajectory.

“My parent had a very bad marriage that made them part ways when I was barely two years of age,” he recounts. “Mom left the marriage and left me with dad. Dad on the other hand couldn’t put up with the responsibility of raising a child and I was sent to the village to be raised by my paternal grandmother.I was 10 when grandma died and I had to come back to Lagos to my dad who had remarried at the time with two other children.”

The realities of his parent’s marriage made Ajayi determine to be a success and have a long-lasting marriage. To do this, he knew he had to be successful professionally. To help him along with his dream, he graduated from the Empowerment College Leadership School, Lagos and worked at different firms like The Empowerment Center, Pretien Global, Niches property Limited.

Despite this, Ajayi experienced period of frustrations that tested his belief. “I failed so many times but never backed down until I got here,” he says. “Thanks to God and the good people God placed in my life each step in the journey who believed in me even more than I did in myself.”

For him to have the success that he desired, Ajayi knew he had to do something decisive and the opportunity to do that presented itself when he encountered blockchain technology. “Leveraging on blockchain technology for my business changed my life,” he says, “Harnessing the true power of blockchain technology will be a game changer for Africa’s young people, businesses and governments.”

Presently, he is working at creating a system that teaches people the benefit of blockchain technology. “I’m a co-trainer and leader at Alpha Training Lab (a blockchain educator and mentorship firm) where I created a mentorship system that has seen 500+ ordinary Nigerians move from zero to multi-millionaires in one year,” Ajayi points out. “I also helped over 200+ young people gain relevant skills and in-demand global abilities for creating wealth and financial freedom. I also created a team of 20 blockchain enthusiasts to create Blockchain awareness and adoption in the AgbadoIjaiye area Lagos State.”

In addition to that his NGO, The Assignment Advocacy Group, has helped train over 3000 final-year students from four secondary schools in Agege as he aims to give back to society. “I also created a center that tutored and helped over 50 students to pass their West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) and Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) who all made it to tertiary institutions,” he concludes.

