News

How Akinlolu Jekins is putting African stars on global map using comedy as tool

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

 

 

 

The name, Akinlolu “Jekins” Jikiemi, may not ring a bell to a reveller but virtually all Nigerian entertainers know this man who is the brain behind most African shows in the UK.

The young man is an event consultant and manager; a dedicated talent manager and a businessman extraordinaire. The UK-based events manager has the success of over a hundred highly-successful and widely-acclaimed UK tours and shows to his credit.

Currently, the entertainment business guru is promoting Helen Paul 360 UK tour 2022 which is billed to hold in six cities; Coventry, Basildon, Colchester, Bristol, Liverpool, and Manchester.

However, the iconic Nigerian comedian, Helen Paul while teaming up with the remarkable event consultant, Jekins, has had a good outing in three cities; Coventry, Basildon, and Colchester.

In each of the shows, the crème-de-la-crème in the United Kingdom were in attendance as Nigeria’s ace comedienne, Helen Paul, cracked their ribs.

Jekins has successfully organised shows for entertainment industry heavyweights like; Mavin, MC Lively, Akpororo, Broda Shaggi, Mr Patrick, Ali Baba, Julius Agwu, Senator, Gordons, Kenny Blaq, Sinach, Sammie Okposo, Tim Godfrey, Tope Alabi, Testimony Jaga and many other Nigerian stars in the UK.

The show promoter is set on extending Africa’s mainstream musical and comedy success to an extent that almost all the notable comedians and singers from Nigeria have been to the UK on Jekin’s platform for multiple city comedy and music shows across UK and Europe.

Born in the early ’80s, Akinlolu, a UK-born to Nigerian parents is the first son in a family of 5. His passion and interest in entertainment have been in him from his early years.

Akinlolu obtained his BSc in Medical Microbiology from Babcock University before relocating to the United Kingdom. Akinlolu’s passion for entertainment, specifically the management aspect, spurred him to set into the entertainment industry where he is a force to reckon with.

Using entertainment as his tool in bringing the continents together through African talents, he is broadening his horizon by undergoing a master’s degree in Business Management.

Jekins as he is fondly called has been the brain behind the successful planning, promotion and management of Julius Agwu’s Crack Ya Ribs (UK) for over 9 years ( was only for 9 years)

He has also worked in the UK with the likes of SeyiLaw, Thenjiwe Comedian ( SA ), Celesti Ntuli ( SA) Chris Mapane ( South Africa ), Lafin Gas, Alibaba, Helen Paul, Okey Bakassi, Dan D Humorous, Funnybone, Osama, Maleke Comedian, Tim Godfrey, Onos Ariyo, IgoDye, IGosave, Mr Patrick, Comedian Acapella, McLively, Akpororo, Gordons D’Belusconi, Pencil comedian, Eric Omondi ( Kenya ), Patrick Salvador ( Uganda ), Chipukeezy ( Kenya ), ZicSaloma, BeejaySax, Tope Alabi, Korede Bello, Reminisce and Humblesmith to name a few.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Alleged N125m fraud: EFCC declares businessman wanted

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Advance Fee Fraud section of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared a Port-Harcourt based businessman, Andrew Foubiri Warri, wanted over alleged N125 million fraud. Warri is currently standing trial for obtaining the said sum under false pretence and issuing a dud cheque. The anti-graft agency alleged that following his arraignment, the […]
News Top Stories

Send us packing if you don’t like our faces, Lawan tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Chukwu David

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday urged Nigerians to change all the members of the Ninth Assembly in 2023 if they don’t like their faces, and “get better people,” but that they should help support the system to function properly. Lawan then told Nigerians critical of the National Assembly, to focus their criticism and […]
News

Obaseki emerges PDP’s consensus candidate

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

History was yesterday made in Benin, the Edo State capital, as Governor Godwin Obaseki secured a unanimous endorsement of three governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who publicly announced their stepping down for him. The aspirants, who included Barr. Kenneth Imasuagbon and Engr. Gideon Ikhine respectively had in their separate speeches declared their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica