How Alaafin gave me my wife

Diminutive Pa Moronikeji Lasisi, popularly called Baba Keji is a cynosure of all eyes that visit the palace of the Alaafin of Oyo. His miniature size draws everybody’s attention. He had served three successive Oyo monarchs and he hails from Lagbondoko compound in Oyo Town. He is not from a royal family but a mere palace aide and domestic worker of the Alaafin. The palace aides are otherwise called the “Erewefa” Alaafin. He was donated by his father, a farmer, to the palace when he was 12 years old to be running errands for the Alaafin Adeniran II who ruled between 1945 and 1955. Though he could not be specific about his age, he could conservatively be placed at 89 years. To justify this, he said he was a very young lad when Adolf Hitler’s World War II was fought. Speaking with SOLA ADEYEMO in the palace, Baba Kekere as he is also popularly called, said: “A toddler or baby can’t give any history about what happened when he was born. What kind of story can a boy being breastfed tell? Regarding his age, the octogenarian said, “When I was born, there was no record then. My parents were farmers and hunters. But when they heard about the World War they hid for safety. I have been with Alaafin Adeniran since I was 12 year old. “I have worked with three kings. The person that came before Lamidi Adeyemi was Ladigbolu. Before him was Adeniran Adeyemi II. By the grace of God. Adeniran was on the throne when I came here.”

What were you doing before being brought here?

I was a farmer.

What was your father doing when you got here and how did you get here?

My father was into farming and hunting. Anytime he killed animals he would give some to the Alaafin. He later handed me over to Alaafin Adeniran for me to assist him in his domestic work and run errands for him. I was with the first and the second Alaafins and I continued with the third one. Surprisingly, the third one’s contributions to my life are tremendous and exceptional.

What are your duties in the palace?

I have my work cut out for me. Mine is to go and bring meat; bring food for Alaafin, running errands for Alaafin’s wives, calling hunters. Those are what I do.

How many wives do you have?

I have one wife. It has not been long since I got married. Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III married her for me. Her name is Kemi. She has three children for me – one boy and two girls. The boy is no more. The two female are not in the palace presently. The elder is married, while the other who is on holiday is still in primary school. The one that married finished primary school. She is Fatima while the one still in primary is

Modinat. What can you say about Adeyemi III?

There are a lot of positive things and comments I can say about Oba Lamidi. He did whatever I requested for me. It was during his reign he married a wife for me. He did tremendous and spectacular things for me. There was nothing I requested that he did not do for me. He was so good to me.

Can you compare Baba Lamidi Adeyemi with other monarchs you have worked with?

They are incomparable. Oba Adeyemi III was exceptionally different. He would explain things, give instructions and issues in a detailed manner. Even if one is not learned, he would explain to the extent that you would understand what he was passing across. He would tell you this is what he wanted and it would become so clear that one could easily understand him. He would tell us how best to deliver the message.

I really enjoyed him more than others. I enjoyed every aspect of him in spirit, soul and body. I was so close to him and he was so close to me. He was a great king. To me, he was a phenomenon. I was always going about him anywhere he was going. But since I have become old, I didn’t go out with him again.

Did you ever travel out of the country with him before he joined his ancestors?

No. We were just planning to travel abroad before he went to meet his ancestors. We did not know he would not return alive, we would not have allowed with him to make that trip to Ekiti. He left us alive and was brought back dead. Alaafins die in their homestead. If we had the premonition he was not coming back, we would have preferred he died in the palace so that we could hear some words from him. It is painful that he died outside the palace. We could not talk to him before he died and we would not be able to talk to him again forever. He left here alive but we can’t see him again. It’s h i g h l y p a i n f u l .

But it has happ e n e d . We give God the glory.

Is this where you have been living since you got to the palace?

No. Where I was staying is under renovation, hence, I was moved here with my family. Alaafin asked me to be living here, having ordered the renovation of my abode to look habitable. The work is ongoing. How would you describe your relationship with other workers in the palace? There are people working here, starting from Kudefu who is the head of Erewefas. We have a good working relationship.

How will you describe the progress Oyo made during the reign of Oba Adeyemi III?

His reign brought unprecedented peace, progress and development to Oyo town. He used his influence to engender development in this town. Before, Oyo was not as developed as this. But now, the town has moved forward. It has become another Lagos. Many houses are springing up right, left and centre. Many schools, universities, private institutions, radio stations and others were brought here during his reign.

What do you think Nigeria has lost with the demise of Alaafin Adeyemi III?

Nigeria has lost a monarch with uncommon love, large-heartedness, care and father figure of all. He was called father and he was demonstrating the attributes of the real father of all. He travelled wide, highly exposed and knowledgeable. Many of the aides did travel with him.

What are the qualities expected of the new Alaafin? What can they emulate from Alaafin Adeyemi III?

It will be very hard to have someone like Alaafin Adeyemi III. Nothing we asked him that he would not oblige but the person coming we don’t know what he is up to. We don’t know where he will be picked. But whosoever is the person, we would pray that he also enjoys longevity and peaceful reign like others. I will advise him to emulate Alaafin Adeyemi III. He should love the development of the town. He should be loving and accommodating, knowledgeable, and exposed. The development of Oyo should be his utmost priority and he should build on what Adeyemi had done. We pray God should give us the best.

What will you miss with the passage of the Alaafin?

I don’t have means of livelihood anymore. I don’t have any other person except Alaafin. Let the government come to my aid. Anything the government wants to do for me is what I’m expecting, be it money, a house or anything, I’m eagerly awaiting what the government will do for me. The person taking care of me has gone to meet his ancestors. Who knows they may ask me to leave this place, where would I be staying if they ask me to leave this place? There is nowhere to go. We don’t know the person coming. We can never tell what he will do.

