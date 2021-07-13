How Alexandre De Damas Is Helping People Achieve Their Dreams Through Damacorp

When asked to describe himself, Alexandre de Damas offers a succinct description. “I am a very ambitious individual who is also humble and a great team player,” he says. “Someone who sees the big picture of things and plants today the seeds that will yield fruits in the future.”

As part of his grasp on what the future might look like, Damas’ stock in trade is his company, Damacorp, which is the first firm in the citizenship and residency planning industry to incorporate the use of artificial intelligence into its prospecting efforts by integrating an algorithm that pairs the right private investors with government entities.

“I help people achieving their dreams through the services offered by Damacorp,” Mr Damas says about his business. “I provide them with peace of mind, and the backup plans that them and their family require to live freely.”

Born in France and raised in Argentina, Damas has global experience having lived on all the continents, helping him to navigate the web of government officials, tech experts, and investors.

“I have more than 10 years of experience in the private wealth industry and finance, it was a natural continuation of my goal to mix personal relationships of high caliber with the financial and investment world,” he says.

These days, he is making another pivot to cryptocurrency after being one of the earliest investors in Fantom ($FTM), the fastest blockchain with the largest real-world adoption.

It all hints at more success that is to come as he talks about the size of his success with the globally-expanding Fantom. “we signed an exclusive partnership with AlphaTauri (F1 Team) and Pierre Gasly (f1 Driver) with our crypto hedge fund and the Fantom cryptocurrency $FTM.”

For anyone looking to get into the field of high-stakes investing, he has advice. “It does not matter how long it will take you, never lose sight of your goals and keep working hard for it,” he points out. “And, to read the book GRIT, by Angela Duckworth.”

