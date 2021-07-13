News

How Alexandre De Damas Is Helping People Achieve Their Dreams Through Damacorp

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

When asked to describe himself, Alexandre de Damas offers a succinct description. “I am a very ambitious individual who is also humble and a great team player,” he says. “Someone who sees the big picture of things and plants today the seeds that will yield fruits in the future.”
As part of his grasp on what the future might look like, Damas’ stock in trade is his company, Damacorp, which is the first firm in the citizenship and residency planning industry to incorporate the use of artificial intelligence into its prospecting efforts by integrating an algorithm that pairs the right private investors with government entities.
“I help people achieving their dreams through the services offered by Damacorp,” Mr Damas says about his business. “I provide them with peace of mind, and the backup plans that them and their family require to live freely.”
Born in France and raised in Argentina, Damas has global experience having lived on all the continents, helping him to navigate the web of government officials, tech experts, and investors.
“I have more than 10 years of experience in the private wealth industry and finance, it was a natural continuation of my goal to mix personal relationships of high caliber with the financial and investment world,” he says.
These days, he is making another pivot to cryptocurrency after being one of the earliest investors in Fantom ($FTM), the fastest blockchain with the largest real-world adoption.
It all hints at more success that is to come as he talks about the size of his success with the globally-expanding Fantom. “we signed an exclusive partnership with AlphaTauri (F1 Team) and Pierre Gasly (f1 Driver) with our crypto hedge fund and the Fantom cryptocurrency $FTM.”
For anyone looking to get into the field of high-stakes investing, he has advice. “It does not matter how long it will take you, never lose sight of your goals and keep working hard for it,” he points out. “And, to read the book GRIT, by Angela Duckworth.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COSEG backs Akeredolu on quit notice to herdsmen

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coalition of Yoruba Self-Determination Group (COSEG), yesterday thrown its weight behind the seven-day ultimatum given by Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, to Fulani herdsmen to leave the state’s forest. In a statement jointly signed by the Convener, Rasaq Olokoba, Secretary, Akin Abosanyin and Political Secretary, Wale Balogun, COSEG noted that: “The killer Fulani […]
News Top Stories

FG imposes five-week restrictions nationwide

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, imposed a fresh round of restrictions on social activities across the nation, following the confirmation that Nigeria had come under the second wave of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with rising cases of infections and fatalities on a daily basis.   Over the next five weeks, all bars, night clubs, pubs, event […]
News

US launches airstrike against Iranian-backed forces in Syria

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Joe Biden on Thursday directed U.S. military air strikes in eastern Syria against facilities belonging to what the Pentagon said were Iran-backed militia, in a calibrated response to rocket attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq. The strikes, which were first reported by Reuters, appeared to be limited in scope, potentially lowering the risk […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica