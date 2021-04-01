How Alpha Jet fighting Boko Haram went missing, Air Chief storms Maiduguri

Almost 24 hours after a Nigerian Air Force Alpha Jet in combat operation “disappeared” in Borno State, there is still no trace of the aircraft, PRNigeria has learnt.

The NAF Alpha Jet on Wednesday lost contact with radar while on an interdiction mission in support of ground troops.

The loss of radar contact, it was gathered, occurred at about 5pm.

Sources told PRNigeria that the fighter jet was seen flying around Goni Kurmiri and Njimia villages after attacking terrorist locations at the Sambisa Axis on Wednesday.

The mission was part of the ongoing counterinsurgency operations in the North East.

An intelligence source, who is privy to the ongoing investigation on the incident, told PRNigeria that bad weather could be blamed for the missing jet.

The source said: “Though no trace of the wreckage has been found, bad and hazy weather has been a stumbling block lately in the military operation.

“The trained combat pilots have always responded to distress calls and emergency situations in the protection of troops and the citizens from activities of terrorists in the Northeast.

“We are still investigating and trying to find out what actually happened to the missing Alpha jet.

“Search and rescue operation has been intensified.

“But unfortunately, we are yet to see any trace of the jet in the forest areas we have combed across Borno State.”

Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Thursday morning over the ongoing Search and Rescue efforts over the missing Alpha Jet.

Speaking with the troops, the Air Chief urged pilots, engineers and technicians to remain undeterred and resolute in their commitment to ensuring that peace returns to the North East.

