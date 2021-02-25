Business

How Alysha Bush established herself as a leading entrepreneur

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Alysha Bush is built different than most entrepreneurs.
From a young age Alysha has made a name for herself in sports.
She has broken several records during her swimming career and was even coached by Michael Phelps himself.
Right after college, she felt as though she wasn’t living to her fullest potential and decided to jump right into the world of entrepreneurs.
Although Alysha had significant setbacks in life, she was able to stay positive and most importantly kind.
Kindness is difficult to come across in a world where unfortunately money comes first.
Alysha learned this very early on loosing here business twice to those who she believed to be her friends and partners as stated by Alysha herself.
“I had to learn that some people will do anything to get money and they will backstab and use you if you aren’t careful. When I was about eight months into my journey, I had my entire life savings scammed (40k at the time) and I was also backstabbed by four ‘trusted business partners’,” she explained.
Although she was in a difficult situation to say the least, Alysha kept getting back up and moving forward. She dedicated more time into her passion for the financial markets and just a year and a half later, she had been traveling the world sharing her knowledge with anyone who wanted a change. Alysha is now an executive in one of the largest trading education platforms in the world and has around 2,000 students learning about the foreign exchange markets.
Alysha herself has become a very profitable trader but decided that teaching others was more rewarding.
“The most rewarding thing about my career is when people’s lives and family’s lives are changed. There have been several times where people I have personally mentored came to me crying and told me I’ve changed their life and family’s life forever,” Alysha added.
This has kind of positivity made Alysha into a very caring person and someone who puts people before business.
One of her favourite quotes became: “Use money and love people, don’t use people and love money.”
This kind of perspective is very refreshing as most business worry more about making money than providing a good service to their clients.
Alysha is rapidly becoming a very influential entrepreneur and if more business owners start following in her footsteps, she may change how many think of business.
Her company is formed around the idea that we are stronger together and that it is much easier to succeed together rather than alone. “My coaches taught me that success is 90% mental and that I needed to train my mind to be unstoppable. My coaches also taught me discipline – to always show up to practice regardless of how I felt emotionally,” she said.
If you would like to grow alongside Alysha and experience both the world of business and trading in a whole new light, you can follow along her journey on Instagram at @alysha.unleashed

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Nigerian artistes to benefit from YouTube’s $100m grant

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

YouTube has announced that artistes and content creators from Nigeria can apply for grants from its Black Voices Fund. The global $100m fund will, over the next three years, offer support to Black artistes and creators so that they can thrive on You- Tube. According to the Managing Director, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA, Alex Okosi, […]
Business

Onyema: Investors still interested in oil and gas sector

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Oscar Onyema, CEO of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), has said domestic investors are still willing to leverage oil and gas sector. He, however, noted that the sector would continue to experience external pressure throughout 2020 due to Covid- 19 pandemic. Onyema spoke at the Seplat Energy Summit 2020 with the theme: “Business Sustainability and Strategic […]
Business

Q4’20 GDP: Analysts predict gradual recovery this year

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria’s economy may have exceeded expectations by exiting recession in the fourth quarter of 2020, but, according to analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC), the recovery process this year will still be “gradual and tough.”   The analysts made the prediction while commenting on Q4’20 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers released by the National […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica