How Amotekun killed my son, tagged him a cultist –Mother

…says I want justice for him

A mother’s cry

49-year-old mother, Monsurat Alimi, has narrated how operatives of the Ogun State Amotekun Corps allegedly killed her 25-yearold son, Tunde Olutayo and thereafter labelled him a cultist. The bereaved mother, who betrayed her emotion while narrating her ordeal after the death of her son, said she saw the picture of the lifeless body of her son on Facebook tagged a cultist and an armed robber by the Amotekun corps. Olutayo, a father of one was killed last Saturday by operatives of the corps who allegedly invaded his compound in Sokori area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

It was gathered that, operatives of the corps reportedly shot the deceased, tagging him as a cultist. Prior to Olutayo’s death, hoodlums, suspected to be cultists had stormed the Sokori area of the state capital, killing a yet-to-be identified man. New Telegraph gathered that, the assailants who stormed the area in two vehicles wearing masks, shot sporadically causing pandemonium. Residents of the area ran in different directions for their lives, but the assailants caught up with the victim who ran into one of the houses in the area. “While the attack was ongoing, the victim ran into a house, but the hoodlums caught up with him and hacked him to death at the passage of the house. Immediately they were sure he was dead, they took off.

“I don’t know if the boy was a cultist, but I learnt he just came from Lagos where he had been staying before relocating here. “I learnt the assailants later carried out a similar attack at Totoro area where two other persons were also killed,” a resident of the area who does not want his name in print told our correspondent.

Amotekun insists

The commander of Amotekun corps in the state, David Akinremi claimed Olutayo and his gang engaged the corps in a gun duel which led to his death. He said his men received a distress call on the presence of a group of Eiye cultists who attacked and robbed some residents of a house along Sokori Street, Abeokuta of their personal belongings. Akinremi said, on getting to the place, his operatives engaged the hoodlums who had snatched valuables such as phones, money, among others from the residents in a gun duel. “During this encounter, one Olutayo Tunde a.k.a. Badoo, aged 30 years who is the leader of this group which had previously involved in cult killings, armed robberies and other sundry crimes in Abeokuta metropolis fired at the operatives and in a swift response, he was shot on the arm in an attempt to disarm him.

“The suspect immediately ran into the nearby bush along with his other cohorts dropping a locally made pistol which was recovered by the operatives. “A painstaking search was conducted in the bush where he escaped into during which he was arrested while others escaped. “He was immediately taken to Ijaye General Hospital for treatment so as to be able to extract useful information from him in respect of his and other members’ involvement in previous cult related killings, armed robberies and other related crimes in Abeokuta in recent times, but was confirmed dead shortly on arrival at the said hospital. “His death was sad as his being alive would have avail security agencies veritable information that would have helped in stemming the tide of this menace,” the Amotekun boss said.

My son is innocent

But, Olutayo’s mother faulted the claim by Amotekun, saying her son was a vulcanizer and neither a cultist nor an armed robber. She said, “Help me, help me, I have been cheated. I am about 49 years, Tunde is 25 years, he had a wife and a child and worked as a vulcanizer. “It was on Saturday when they called me and said he was at the junction of his workshop and that was where they apprehended him.” On how she received the news of her son’s death, Alimi said, her neighbours alerted her after Olutayo was arrested. She said, “They said he was shot by the Amotekun, the moment he tried to escape from the riverbank. “When I got to the place where he was shot, all those that were present said he knew nothing about what he was apprehended for. “I was told that while he was being taken away, he was begging them that he was not a cultist and an armed robber. “He was arrested at the roadside. He told them he has a sick mother, a wife a child at home that he was taking care of, upon that, they still killed him. “I was told that they shot him while he tried to escape when he saw that other people arrested have also escaped, that was how he was shot in the arm.” Olutayo’s mother appealed to the state government to prevail on the corps to release her son’s corpse and investigate his killing. She said, “Ever since the time the incident occurred we have been going to check on him, they never allowed us to see him until Saturday morning when we saw his death announcement on Facebook with a gun placed on his chest, claiming they found it on him. It is a lie. “I urge the government to help ask the Amotekun to release to us his dead body. He is not a cultist, they did not inform us that he had been killed, it was on Facebook that we saw it. “We want government to find out what led to the killing of my son. Please help me, they want to cheat me. They want to use power to cheat me. They killed my son and seized his corpse.”

Witnesses, residents speak

A resident of Sokori who spoke on condition of anonymity said it was unfortunate that the man was killed in such a manner, saying the Amotekun corps should be careful of how they operate, because the person they accused of being a cultist was a pure lie. He said: “It was true that there was robbery incident in that area on the fateful day, but those who came to rob had gone before the Amotekun came and started chasing innocent youths in the area. I ran for dear life when the Amotekun corps stormed the area in a Commando style.

“They should not behave like police who kill indiscriminately, suddenly they labeled him a cultist cum armed robber and placed gun on his chest, he just returned from Lagos a day to the unfortunate incident. Now who will take care of his sick mother and the wife and baby he left behind? All we are demanding for him is justice, because he must not die in vain.”

A trader in the area who simply identified herself as Iya Bolaji said on the fateful day when the Amotekun corps arrived the area everybody ran for safety to avoid stray bullets, because of the way they operated. What the Amotekun corps are saying that robbery operation took place in our area is pure lie. I also don’t want to die now, had it been true, I will run to avoid stray bullets.

“It was when the Amotekun corps arrived that everyone started running. I thought that was why the deceased also ran for his life and they went ahead to frame him up of being a cultist and armed robber. I believe whatever we do individually and collectively Almighty God will pay us back in our own coin, because the innocent boy was killed for nothing. “It was after the dust had settled that we all came out from our hiding and saw that someone had been shot dead, the Amotekun corps immediately rushed him to the hospital for treatment, but we later heard that gun was placed on his chest and he was labeled an armed robber cum cultist. “I am appealing to the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun to look into the matter and get justice for the deceased mother, because the victim must not die in vain. That’s the only boy who was taking care of his mother and his wife and only child. The deceased mother hasd refused to eat and we don’t want him to die in vain. Police should also intervene.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...