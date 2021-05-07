How Anambra South can produce Obiano’s successor – Nwosu

The chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), Nnewi Professionals, Prof. Obi Bertrand Nwosu, has warned that it would be difficult for Anambra South Senatorial District to produce Governor Willie Obiano’s successor without the zone working as a united force even as there is a strong indication that the next governorship slot of the state has been zoned to the area.

Nwosu, who addressed a press conference in Nnewi, noted that the best way for Anambra South to produce the next governor Anambra of the state was for the zone to be united and work as one united strong force. “Anambra South must work as a team because other zones and towns in Anambra are also eyeing the governorship seat. Power is not given; it is taken. Power is not given on a platter of gold, therefore, we cannot afford to be outplayed this time around,” he said.

Nwosu went on to suggest that Nnewi, having contributed immensely to the socio-economic development of Anambra and Nigeria, and having been marginalized politically since the creation of Anambra State 36 ago, should be given utmost consideration.

His words: “In as much as there is strong agitation for Anambra South to produce the next Anambra governor, it is important to emphasize that it is long overdue for an Nnewi man to be elected governor. From every consideration, Nnewi, as a community, remains one of the tip top in the economical, industrial, social and political sector in the state. Nnewi has, indeed, paid its political dues long time ago in Anambra and Nigeria political setting, and has also continued to contribute massively to the economic growth and development of Anambra and Nigeria in general.

“It pleases my heart that it has been agreed basically by stakeholders in the three senatorial zones of the state that morally, it is the turn of Anambra South to produce the next governor after Obiano, who is now completing his second tenure. “Down to Anambra South, there is no doubt that no community can claim to have contributed more than Nnewi in any level or capacity to the present development and growth of Anambra.

Therefore, our consequent demand is that the political parties must find their candidates from Nnewi with a view to brightening their chances of victory at the poll. “I urge the stakeholders, traditional rulers, business community, Nzukora Nnewi, and all to throw their weights behind this agitation. I also call on all communities in Anambra South and others from the other zones to support an Nnewi man as the next governor of Anambra State.”

Like this: Like Loading...