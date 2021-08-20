How APC can retain power beyond 2023– Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, gave several conditions that would enable the All Progressives Congress (APC), retain power during and beyond the 2023 general elections. Lawan gave the conditions while receiving a visiting delegation of the APC Youth National Lobby Committee in Abuja, saying the party must ensure youth representation in governance to facilitate active participation in policy matters and decision making processes. He explained that concerted effort must be made by the ruling party to manage its successes by ensuring that it sustained practices that would deepen democracy at all levels.

According to him, delivering on key promises made to Nigerians ahead of 2023 elections, particularly on the provision of critical infrastructure needed for development, remains a way to further boost the confidence of Nigerians in the party.

He said: “When we sit at a table like this, and many decisions will be taken, why can’t we have youth representation? Because that is what will help them understand the logic, the philosophy of such decisions when they are taken and, therefore, they are better prepared to be in a position to do the same when they eventually become leaders, rather than always asking them to go and deal with youth matters.

