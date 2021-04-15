News

How Armin Misaghi leveraged Social Media To Thrive Amidst A Global Pandemic

Successful men are those who defy all odds and rise to the top. With the world going into lockdown, web traffic skyrocketed, as did social media use. While confined, people have developed hobbies they decided to monetize. The challenge is how to do this when people are stuck inside. The answer is to engage your brand with your target audience. Thanks to his ability to interpret internet use and social media strategies, leading Instagram star Armin Misaghi established a solid digital footprint. This means he was able to introduce his brand to target audiences and thrive amidst a global pandemic.

While the world was unprepared for the pandemic, the opposite held true for Armin Misaghi. An advocate of social media campaigns, he was in an optimal place when COVID swept the globe. In no time, Armin Misaghi was able to increase discovery and engagement.

One of the things that set social media marketing apart is its interaction between celebrities and their audiences. As per Armin Misaghi, “the pandemic fueled new online communities, creating a haven of support during difficult times.” He adds, “celebrities, brands, businesses could talk to their audiences, and audiences could talk to each other, creating a truly unique opportunity for everyone to build a strong relationship with people.”
Armin Misaghi did not overlook this phenomenon but encouraged others to embrace it and use it as a method to create brand loyalty.

It isn’t very often an individual or brand can experience tremendous growth during a worldwide tragedy that cripples the global economy. Yet Armin Misaghi saw a silver lining to not only make her personal brand strong but also helped spread positivity and motivation through his social media posts. These extraordinary accomplishments alone make him an example; others should follow even when the odds are stacked against them.

