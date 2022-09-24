How ASUU strike can be ended now, by Falana

…says those involved in oil theft are in govt

A human rights activist and lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, has said that the lingering strike action embarked upon by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) can come to an end any moment from now if the necessary actions are taken by the federal government. Falana, who is also the lawyer of ASUU, added during an interview session on Channel Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday, that part of the issues to be resolved in the nation is oil theft, which he said has become a criminal enterprise.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) stated that asking lecturers to go back to classes before the issues are resolved would not work, saying that the experience in the past is that once the lecturers go back to classes that would be the end of the matter. “The government set up the Jubril Committee for the purposes of preventing strike actions because the Wale Babalakin Committee negotiated and made recommendations that were ignored by the previous regime. The recommendations of the Jubril Committee were also ignored by the government.

“Again, this regime set up Professor Briggs Committee, which completed its assignment in July and ASUU was ready to sign, but the government said that they were not ready, which is why we are in this mess. The government should sign the Briggs Committee’s recommendations and the strike would be called off by ASUU. “ASUU embarked on a warning strike, but the government ignored the warning until they went on strike and the government was thinking of banning them. “Imagine paying a professor earning N415,000 in Nigeria of today and the government said that they would increase it by N60,000, when we have a councillor that earns about N1 million as salary in Nigeria.

“The strike action embarked upon by ASUU can end now if the government does the right thing. The registrar of the Trade Unions wrote a letter dated September 7 to say that ASUU should be banned. “They said let’s go and look at their account and they gave ASUU 72 hours to submit their audited account, they met the ultimatum, but the registrar refused to accept it.

“When that got to my attention, I said go to the post office since the law says that once it gets to the post office it is deemed to have been submitted. “They went through Speedpost, but they refused to accept it. But yesterday through the intervention of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, the audited account was submitted,” he said. On oil theft, Falana said that the leakage in the economy “through the fraudulent fuel subsidy regime can end today if the government did the right thing.” “On August 8, 2018, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved a sum of N17 Billion to acquire software to monitor and track oil vessels loading crude oil in Nigeria and taking them to wherever in the world, the same software is to monitor and track oil trucks and tankers loading fuel and taking them to wherever.

“After that, the then Minister of state for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu announced that they were stopping this monumental fraud once and for all and that they were going to acquire these software. “I discovered a year later that the money was released, but the software was not acquired and I wrote a petition to the EFCC that this is a serious economic crime. I have just renewed the petition under the new administration in the EFCC and I demanded an investigation into the matter,” he stated. =According to him, in 2012, after the protest of that year, the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan setup a committee headed by Malam Nuhu Ribadu and the committee recommended that the government must acquire and install metres in each of the nation’s oil terminals, but that the metres have not been acquired.

“Today, our OPEC quota is 1.8 million barrels of oil per day, but we are producing 900,000 barrels per day because of oil theft. With the current price of over $100 per barrel, we are losing about $99million a day due to the stealing of the remaining 900,000 barrels, this is not acceptable,” he said.

