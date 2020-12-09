Metro & Crime

How ASUU strike turned me into a newspaper vendor – Varsity student

A 400-level Computer Science Student, Thomas Kehinde, should have been close to graduation, from the Federal University Lokoja (FUL), but the lingering strike action between the the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and the Federal Government threw a clog in his academic progress.
However, Thomas in an exclusive interview on Wednesday, insisted that both the academic body and the government are playing games with the lives and future of Nigerian youths.
He said the ASUU strike has turned him into an emergency newspaper vendor just to survive the harsh economy of the country.
Kehinde, who is from Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State, told our reporter that his parents struggled from hand to mouth just to see him through school, in a bid to pursue his academic dream of becoming a great computer scientist.
According to him, his hopes of graduating from the university after his four-year course in this year has been dashed by the tussle between the Federal Government and the Academic Union.
He pointed out that he decided to venture into newspaper business in order not to sit at home or engage in any social vices, as the strike has impacted negatively to his future.
He described the over nine-month-old ASUU strike as unfair, and appealed to the aggrieved bodies to sheath their swords and allow students return to the class room.

