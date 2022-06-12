‘How Atiku’s PDP ticket saved Tinubu’s ambition’

Wale Elegbede and Onyekachi Eze

When the Wazirin Adamawa and former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, emerged the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the party’s convention in May, alarm bells were triggered in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Competent sources within the governing party told Sunday Telegraph that Atiku’s emergence rattled not only sitting governors of the APC, but also some individuals considered as powerful within the presidency, who saw Atiku’s candidacy as a great threat.

Prior to his emergence, Sunday Telegraph, learnt, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi; Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, were the leading candidates within the party’s blocs.

But within the APC and a larger part of the North, many believe that apart from Buhari, only the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has a cult following across Nigeria. It was gathered that initially, many in the party leadership and the presidency did not take the Tinubu ambition seriously and believed he could be muscled out.

But the election of Atiku changed all that, as the party machinery went into the over drive. A leader of the party from the North said: “Right from the time PDP picked Atiku, we knew that the game would not be easy for the APC. Here is a former Vice President, highly experienced with nationwide network and a serial presidential candidate.

So, the question that remained was how do we counter the PDP? Remember, Atiku is a Muslim from the North, who can easily sway the larger North based on ethnicity and religion.” The source added that it was in the light of this that the northern governors, APC thinkers and power blocs within the party had to jettison sentiments and move ahead of the PDP.

Furthermore, Sunday Telegraph gathered that the general opinion was that the party needed someone, who could match Atiku ‘pound for pound and dollar for dollar’ in terms of national reach, influence or even financially. “We knew for sure that Tinubu was the only person who could do this.

Although the Vice President had moved round and Fayemi was the chairman of the NGF, we know that without the backing of the President personally, none of them can beat Atiku. We have also learnt from experience that Buhari would not use state resources to support any candidate, even though many had claimed to have his blessing. So, we had a choice to make.”

It was further gathered that while all the permutations were going on, Tinubu was still busy connecting with the governors of the party, especially from the North, on the need to choose him, even though many believed that he did not have the backing of the president.

Thus, when a few days to the Convention, Tinubu went to Abeokuta and made those scathing remarks, which many considered offensive to the president, it was thought that had sealed his fate. However, the governors, members of the NWC, and a few others outside the presidency remained unshaken that the APC needed the strongest of the candidates to face Atiku.

In fact, sources in the party strongly believed that Atiku would easily roll over any other aspirant of the party. That was also due to the fear that Tinubu might fight back against APC if he was denied the ticket.

A South-West leader of the party, close to Tinubu said: “When Atiku emerged, our optimism soared that Tinubu would pick the ticket. Even the President knew that Tinubu was just a phone call away from Atiku, if you deny him the APC ticket. The role of Tinubu in delivering Buhari against the PDP in 2015 is not something serious people take lightly.

“For sure, if Tinubu had backed former President Goodluck Jonathan as he did in 2011, Buhari would not have won. To serious minded people in the APC, they knew that the PDP was ready for a fight with Atiku. The other options for APC were Osinbajo, Amaechi, Fayemi and possibly one of the South Easterners for equity sake. But we knew that none of them can beat Atiku.

We also know that whether people like it or not, Asiwaju has a strong presence all over the country and is a great strategist.” He added: “Going South- East was not an option at this time.

For one, PDP is entrenched there and there is the Peter Obi factor, even if you argue that his party is on the fringe. We know a South-East candidate will lose the election. He will even struggle against Atiku in the zone, not to talk of Obi. The South-South is largely controlled by the PDP, save Cross River State, where we are not very certain of our chances.

Then, in the South-West, our best shot was Asiwaju. Osinbajo, Fayemi and others can only try but can they beat Atiku? That was the question that was asked when leaders of the party in the South-West met.”

Sunday Telegraph learnt that it was the fear of allowing the PDP have its way that the northern governors used to sway Buhari, who recanted on his earlier consensus decision to say that he had no preferred candidate. That was also in addition to Tinubu’s insistence that he would not accept consensus if he was not the consensus candidate.

“Faced with the reality of having a divided party, Buhari had to cave in and the cabal within him withdrew their opposition to Tinubu’s candidacy. It was at that point that the party resolved to go for convention, even though the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, had pronounced the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan as the party’s consensus candidate.

He was overruled by the governors and the president.” A former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, had told Sunday Telegraph last year that people around Buhari would not allow Tinubu succeed the President. He said there were fears that Tinubu would outperform the President and render him irrelevant in the APC history.

Lamido said: “They will not allow anybody with that kind of personality to succeed Buhari. That is why they will not allow Tinubu to succeed him because they don’t want Tinubu to bury Buhari’s personality. That is why Tinubu is having some problems. If you put Tinubu there, he will bury Buhari’s personality and presidency.

He will bury Buhari’s political history because Tinubu is focused; he is a leader; he breeds and nurtures people. He knows the economy. I mean he has so much going for him that they envy him. “Therefore, they will never allow him to see the light of the day with his aspiration. Leave all these Muslim- Muslim kind of thing. I mean his personality is an issue.

They will not allow him to get to the presidency because if he gets there, his achievement there will simply bury Buhari and make nonsense of Buhari’s presidency. I mean, they will not allow him.”

So, important was that it was the emergence of Atiku that also threw up the candidature of the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan and the shopping for former President Goodluck Jonathan. Lawan was not in the equation from the beginning but some persons felt with Atiku as the candidate of PDP, it was only a Northerner with the stature of the Senate President that can give him a fight.

Alternatively, the party believed that if the ticket must come to the South, somebody like former President Jonathan can square up against Atiku.

After weighing the Senate President and finding out that he cannot stand Atiku notwithstanding his present political position and Jonathan having resistance from some party members, the last option was Tinubu. The Tinubu option had also the resistance of who would be his running mate.

