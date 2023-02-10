How attendants rip-off fuel buyers at filling stations

The prolonged scarcity of fuel and redesign of the naira notes and the resultant long queues at filling stations has given rise to sharp practices by fuel attendants at filling stations who capitalise on the scarcity of cash to rip-off customers who want to buy petrol without physical cash. It was observed that in a particular filling station around Ikeja area of Lagos State, that fuel attendants refuse to accept transfer as mode of payment for fuel and rather direct buyers to Point of Sales (POS) operators who charge extra amounts on customers who need cash to pay for petrol.

The long queue at the filling station was due to the fact that customers are not willing to pay any extra amount in other filling stations where there are no queues or where there are fewer vehicles. It was noticed that when a customer buys fuel and does not have cash, the fuel attendant will signal the POS operator stationed at the filling station for the customer to transfer funds to him at extra cost.

A customer said when he transferred the money to the operator, N18,500, he got N15,000, after deducting their commission of N3, 500 and after he paid for the fuel, he saw the attendant returning the money to the operator when he was leaving. When New Telegraph interviewed some of the people on the queue, they said they cannot afford to pay between N350-N400 to buy a liter of petrol because it will be creating a large hole in their pockets. Tony Akinyemi, a businessman, said the filling station where there are no queues are selling at an exorbitant price between N400- N500 and as such he cannot go to such places to buy fuel, because the price differential is wide, adding that there is no cash in the system. Akinyemi who claimed to have been on the queue for 3 hours said this experience has shown him who he will vote for as the president of Nigeria come February 25.

On his part, Ojo Oluwasegun, a salesman with Coca-Cola, said fuel is being sold at his location at N185, while others are selling between N400-N500. When asked if the suffering will make him change his choice of candidate in the 2023 general election, he said there is no messiah anywhere, that he is not ready to vote for anybody. In the same vein, Mrs. Aderonmu, a legal practitioner, said she won’t buy fuel at a higher price and that there should be a universal price for all. She said she buys fuel at that particular filling station for N185, but where she is coming from they sell between N600-N700. On a visit to Automated Tellers Machine (ATM) points in one of the new generation banks in Ikeja and Ogba, a long queue that spilled to the next street was noticed with people mounting the gate and threatening to pull down the fence. One of the customers who spoke with New Telegraph, Ben Eze, a trader said he was on the queue because he could not pay the charges of N1500-N2000 that the POS operator’s charges for N10,000. “I have been on the queue since and my tally number was 56, but as I speak there is no money in the ATM.” When asked if the situation will make him change his mind about who to vote for, he said with certainty that he has the candidate to vote for in his mind. The same challenge was faced by Kayode Adekunle, an Accountant, Olamide Martins, a Development Enthusiast, and Ogunlade at either the PMS or ATM points.

