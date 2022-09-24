How Ayu collected N1bn from Presidential aspirant, by Wike

…says ‘I’m not bigger than party but those who left, returned can’t suspend me’

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has described the national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP as a corrupt politician who collected the sum of N1bn from a presidential aspirant in Lagos before the presidential primary in Abuja. Wike also accused Ayu of being a biased umpire who held a series of meetings with party stakeholders before the party presidential primary to ensure that he (Wike) did not emerge victorious.

The governor, who spoke in a media chat in Port Harcourt claimed that Ayu, some ex-military generals, and other PDP members met on the night of the party’s presidential primary to prevent his emergence as the party’s presidential candidate. According to Wike, part of the meetings was held in homes of ex-generals, adding that the series of meetings was what delayed the commencement of the convention on the day of the PDP primary. Wike also accused the PDP of violating the Rule of Law and internal democracy in the party by electing a presidential candidate from the North even when the North still holds the position of party chairman.

He said: “Ayu is very corrupt. I’m totally informed. Ayu has the opportunity to challenge me, I will name,” he said. “Some of the governors can tell you. Will he deny the fact that he didn’t collect N1bn from Lagos? Let him deny it, I will tell him who gave him the money not from the Lagos state government, the money was given to him in Lagos. “He met one of the presidential candidates and told him that he’s not sure these governors may want to sponsor the party.” “He is eyeing the Secretary General of the Federation, SGF. They have shared positions among themselves. If Nigerians know what is going on in the party…”

Wike noted that when Obasanjo was President scoopfrom 1999 to 2007, the party according to its constitution, zoned the chairmanship to the North, which was why the likes of Ahmadu Ali emerged a PDP chairman. He also said: “A whole national chairman told some aspirants that if Wike wins that he was going to resign. As chairman of the convention, he allowed Aminu Tambuwal to speak a second time. Look, integrity matters. “And after everything, he (Ayu) went and hugged Tambuwal that he was the hero of the convention. Meetings upon meetings were going on. Pressures were being mounted on people to step down. “Even on the night of the convention meetings were going on. That is why we started our convention late. Some of the retired generals were involved. Some of the meetings were held in their houses. There is nothing they didn’t do for me to step down.

“Those who know me, know that I would have stopped the convention, even if heaven falls. But I said for peace to reign, let the convention go on. Now a candidate has emerged. And we need to win elections as a party. That is the ultimate, winning elections. “But the right things must be done. It was agreed and it has been the practice of the party that if the candidate comes from the North, the national chairman should come from the South. “The candidate (Atiku) knows all these. He even said it to me when he came to my house in Abuja.” The governor added: “Those who thought they are too powerful, highly connected, and that they own the party said there should be no zoning of the presidential ticket – ‘leave it open and let the best candidate emerge’ – because they think they have the numbers.

“We jettisoned our constitution not knowing that we are laying the foundation, the seed of discord in the future.” Wike added that PDP ignorantly planted a seed of discord by not zoning the presidential ticket to the South as APC did. He also said that after the party lost the presidential election in 2015, the party decided to field a Northern presidential candidate for 2019, stressing that was why all the candidates that contested in the primary came from the North. According to Wike, the party was in a good stead to continue with the tradition of zoning elective and appointive positions in 2023 in the spirit of “justice, equity and fairness.”

He added: “Anyone saying that Atiku does not need Rivers State does not mean well for him. They are not talking like politicians. If he won’t have Lagos, Kano and Kaduna and you are saying that he does not need Rivers,” he said. Wike urged the PDP to do the right thing by ensuring the resignation of Ayu before going into the election in order not to regret it. Wike alleged that the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar reneged on his promise to ensure the resignation of Ayu as party chairman. Wike said that himself and four other serving governors – Seyi Makinde, Okezie Ipkeazu, Samuel Ortom and Umaru Fintiri of Oyo, Abia, Benue and Adamawa respectively all met Atiku inLondon. Since that meeting in London, we have not heard from him. What stops him from calling us for feedback? We are too arrogant. “Praise those of us who stood firm that power should shift to the South for the unity of this country. “We will get to the point where nobody cares where you come from.

If APC as a ruling party can come out to say let power shift to the South, then we the PDP have lost out. And we say give us chairmanship.” On Tambuwal’s betrayal at the convention, Wike said: “If Tambuwal betrayed me, what should I do about it? I don’t even think about it. Are we married? He said that as a politician you must have shock absorber to accept situations like betrayal.”

Wike also reacted to plans to suspend him from the party. He said: “I’m not saying I’m bigger than the party but those who ran away from the party cannot suspend me from the party. I beg them, today, today, they should come and suspend me. Anything they see, they will take.” But a source in the PDP Presidential Campaign Council who pleaded anonymity while reacting to Wike’s claims said: “We are of the strong view that this is an uncharitable comment by a supposedly top member of the party, and obviously an elevated falsehood raised to put the presidential candidate in bad light.

“In all his political life, there is no evidence so far that Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President, has in his actions or pronouncements, portrayed himself as an unworthy and unreliable political leader. He distances himself from disreputable actions and embraces the noble values that could propel our country to decency and greatness. “This is what is responsible for his political activities: to be given an opportunity to contribute to the greatness of the nation and help advance the potentials of the country and its teeming youthful population. The Wazirin Adamawa remains a man of deep conviction, honesty and integrity.

“Governor Wike says he is fighting for fairness, justice and equity. But in the pursuit of all that the governor assumes the state and the entire South of the country. With all sincerity and as a party faithful which he claims to be, he should stop fighting a war that does not exist. It is also important to dispel the impressions that may have been created during the interview that key political positions have been shared. We appeal to Governor Wike that Nigeria is in desperate need of visionary leaders to rescue and redeem the nation from this wrecking administration. This is not the time to pull punches and settle scores particularly when they do not exist, but a time to combine strength and efforts to lift our people from nearly eight years of sustained pain and despondency. It is our prayer that God will rescue the country through PDP.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...