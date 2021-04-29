How Baba Ijesha defiled my adopted daughter –Princess

…says she has been receiving threat messages

A comedian, Mrs. Damilola Adekoya popularly known as Princess, has described how a Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James aka Baba Ijesha, allegedly defiled her adopted daughter seven years ago during a visit to her house. Princess disclosed this in a viral video to shed more light on the incident already in public domain.

Princess, who wept throughout, said the victim was her adopted daughter, who along with five others, had been living with her to keep her company, when she had issues with her marriage and lost her only child. According to her, even though she didn’t have any biological child of her own, she has over the years been adopting children and taking good care of them. She said: “After my marriage failed, some parents in my area, out of compassion, allowed their children to stay with me so that I won’t be lonely, they are six of them, three boys and three girls.

I am very vigilant about them, wondering why this happened under my roof. “One fateful day, I was at home when the management of the school where the survivor was attending, called me to come to her school. When I got there, I was surprised with what they told me that my adopted daughter sat on his brother’s leg and she was twisting her waist; that was how I became vigilant in the house.” “I informed her parents who said she might be possessed and said we should pray over it, which we did. I also informed my aunt and my mother who also told me to keep an eye on her and others.

“I was advised by friends and family to install a closed-circuit television (CCTV) in my house so as to get the person behind the act. Without wasting time I contacted the CCTV company, which came and installed it and I lured Baba Ijesha to my house that I wanted to shoot a movie and I wanted him to be part of the cast. I suspected him because he is the only one who plays with the girls whenever he comes to my house. “Immediately he arrived, he even saw the CCTV operators, he asked me who they were and I told him they came to check my DSTV decoder.

I asked him to wait for me with the survivor in the house while I told other children to go and play downstairs. The survivor was even afraid of leaving her with Lanre but I persuaded her not to be afraid. “While I was seeing my aunt who came to visit me off, I dropped my phone to monitor him, before I came back within the space of four minutes Baba Ijesha had stood up from where he was sitting and went round the apartment to check if I didn’t install a camera. I was watching him through my phone downstairs. To my surprise, he dragged the survivor to his side.

I couldn’t take it anymore, I ran inside. When he saw me, he started begging me that it was the devil.” Adekoya alleged that since Baba Ijesha was arrested she had been receiving threat messages to drop the case or else they would kill her.

