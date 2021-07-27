How Baba Ijesha molested my foster child –Princess

DPP to investigate, prosecute Yomi Fabiyi over Oko Iyabo

A comedienne, Damilola Adekanya aka Princess, yesterday narrated before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos, how the Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha, allegedly molested her then seven-year-old foster daughter in her residence.

Baba Ijesha, who is currently on bail, is standing trial on a sixcount charge of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child and attempted sexual assault.

He was granted bail on June 24, 2021 after he pleaded not guilty to the charge. The defendant allegedly committed the offence sometime in 2013/2014 and on April 19, 2021 around Joseph Harrison Street and No 13, Wegbo Street, Iyawa, Yaba, Lagos.

The state’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Olayinka Adeyemi, informed the court that the prosecution wanted to tender two compact discs (CDs) containing video recordings of the alleged molestation of the girl.

Adeyemi prayed the court to allow the prosecution to play part of the video recording, via a screen projector, to enable the defence counsel to view its content and raise objections, if necessary, on the admissibility of the evidence.

The DPP also informed the court of his intentions to prosecute a Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, because of a movie he produced, entitled: “Oko Iyabo,” based on the court proceedings of June 24, 2021.

The state prosecutor said Fabiyi had been found culpable for contempt of court for airing the movie about the facts of a case under judicial consideration.

Adeyemi told the court yesterday that despite warnings during proceedings of June 24 that the matter was sub judice and, therefore, prohibited from public discussion elsewhere, Fabiyi went ahead and made a movie about the facts of the case.

The DPP noted that the movie, which was aired after the proceedings of June 24, breached the judge’s directives by revealing sensitive information about the case before the court.

He said: “Despite the warnings of this honourable court, an actor called Yomi Fabiyi went ahead and made a movie about the facts of this case. “He used the real names of the parties and witnesses in this matter in the movie.

Our application is to exclude him his privies and his agents from proceedings in court. “He is not in court at the moment but his representatives may be in court. This is contempt of court and we intend to prosecute him and bring him before this court.”

Reacting, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo expressed displeasure over the development and ordered an investigation. “This case is sub judice and you are not to be making videos and disparaging comments on social media.

This needs to be investigated,” the judge said. The lead defence counsel, Mr. Dada Awosika (SAN), said though he was aware of the movie, it was filmed before the criminal case began in court.

He said: “The movie is about the controversy between two artists – Yomi Fabiyi and Iyabo Ojo. I saw the movie on YouTube. “The two of them are supporters on different sides. Fabiyi is one supporter and Ojo is another supporter.”

Justice Taiwo, however, said the allegations against Fabiyi should be investigated by authorities to enable legal actions to be taken against him, if found culpable.

Thereafter, the judge ordered litigants and journalists to exit the courtroom for the video recording of the incident to be played inside the courtroom.

Earlier at the resumed hearing of the matter, Princess, while being led in evidence by the DPP, gave account of the event which led to her discovery of the molestation incident of her then sevenyear- old foster child.

She said: “I had gathered my family together to watch a movie I acted in, alongside Baba Ijesha. But surprisingly, when my little girl saw Baba Ijesha in the movie, she didn’t want to watch it anymore.

“At first, my little girl didn’t want to open up to me about what was making her react abnormally anytime she saw the defendant. But she later opened up to me after speaking to one of my friends. “My girl said to me: ‘Mummy, remember the day Mummy Ope came to our house and you saw her off. Uncle Lanre told me to come close and play with him.

Uncle Lanre asked me to pull down my pants and he pulled down his trousers. He then told me to twist my waist on him and something came out of him and poured on me.’”

Princess added that her child had narrated that the defendant heard the sound of the gate, alerting that someone was coming into the compound, and quickly instructed her to go clean up herself in the bathroom while he cleaned himself up with a face towel.

She said: “There was a day he came to my house and wanted to have his bath in my child’s room but I insisted that he should use the guest toilet and he refused. But later, I allowed him to have his way. “In 2019, we had an event at Ilorin where he saw my child with other colleagues he referred to her as ‘my small wife that ran away’. And I didn’t find that kind of description funny, so I cautioned him to stop those kinds of commentary.”

The witness also said that it was in the same 2019 that she stopped Baba Ijesha from visiting her home. The matter was further adjourned till today, for continuation of trial.

